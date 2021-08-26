90 Day Fiance: Ariela reveals life in Ethiopia can be ‘isolating’

Ariela is feeling isolated while still living in Ethiopia. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg is getting set for a new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but she recently revealed how isolating living in Ethiopia with Biniyam Shibre could be at times.

TLC shared a sneak peek of the season premiere, which showed the mother of one opening up about her time abroad. The Princeton, New Jersey native, is still adjusting to her new life.

During the Season 3 premiere, Ariela tells TLC cameras just how thankful she is to have been able to hire a nanny during the worldwide pandemic.

The 30-year-old revealed that she has extra love for her new friend, proclaiming, “She helps me understand Ethiopian culture and Ethiopian life.”

Ariela continues, “Bini is not working at the club, but he still sometimes goes to the studio and works on his music. He sees his friends, and then they’ll, like, be out all night. It can be isolating because I don’t have a set group of friends.”

Ariela is lonely

90 Day Fiance fans can empathize with the American who, last season, often told her fiance that she was incredibly lonely.

The TLC personality shared, “I don’t have deep relationships with people here.”

Ariela then turns to her nanny to say, “You’re my best friend. You’re like my family. You’ve helped a lot. So many times, when Bini goes out and stays out all night, I would be alone with the baby. It’s very hard.”

Ariela will introduce her ex-husband to fans

90 Day Fiance viewers will also get their first look at Leandro, Ariela’s ex-husband, who is also still her best friend. The New Jersey native shares that she misses him and still talks to him on a daily basis.

TLC followers will recall that Ariela was married to him for ten years but got divorced in 2018.

Ariela opened up in a confessional about their relationship, saying, “I asked Leandro to come visit to see the new baby and to meet Bini and see my life here. Leandro and I are still best friends even though we got a divorce. We talk all the time, and he’s really involved in my life.”

There is a chance Ariela leaves Biniyam

90 Day Fiance followers are more than ready to see how Biniyam takes to meeting his wife’s ex-husband since it is not commonly done in Ethiopia.

The trailer for the season showed Ariela leaving the country at one point and blaming Biniyam. Could it be that old sparks were reignited? Fans will just have to tune in Sunday, August 29th, to find out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.