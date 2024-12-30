90 Day Fiance: Are Vanja and Josko still together? Here’s what we know

Vanja Grbic’s storyline has taken an interesting twist this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Initially, the Yugoslavian native entered into an online relationship with her Croatian love interest, Bozo Vrdoljak.

But, as she promised in an interview earlier this year, her international love story soon became full of twists and turns.

Once Vanja realized Bozo had been leading her on, she wasted no time looking for love elsewhere while still vacationing in Croatia.

The beautiful blonde happened upon another Croatian man named Josko, and the pair hit it off instantly.

Although they only spent several days together, Vanja and Josko were so smitten with each other that they talked about moving across the world to be together—and even entertained getting married.

Vanja hints at trouble in paradise

From the looks of it, Vanja and Josko’s relationship was legitimate, and on social media, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers were cheering them on.

But as a preview for Episode 19 teased at the end of Sunday’s episode, Vanja and Josko’s high-speed relationship may have fizzled out before it had time to turn serious.

During a trip to the beach with her friend, Vanja revealed, “We were planning our future together, so he had to go back home.”

“And then, all of a sudden, I get a text message. He said, ‘I don’t think I can be with you.’”

So, was Vanja’s clip a foretelling of a breakup between herself and Josko? Let’s examine what we know about their relationship off-camera.

Vanja and Josko follow each other online

On Instagram, Vanja and Josko continue to stay in each other’s lives.

Vanja follows Josko’s personal page, @joskoluketin, and his fitness page, @joskoluketincoaching, and he follows her back.

In addition, Vanja and Josko are friends on Facebook.

Could this be a clue they’re still together, or did they break up and remain friends online?

Josko and Vanja remain tight-lipped about their relationship status on social media

Josko hasn’t mentioned his relationship with Vanja on Instagram besides his appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

In an Instagram post uploaded earlier this month, Josko shared a screenshot of himself and Vanja during their hot tub scene.

In the accompanying caption, Josko asked, “Who’s ready for another episode? Not me 🙈,” and in text over the screenshot, he added, “DEFINITION OF CRINGE.”

For her part, Vanja has also kept Josko out of her Instagram posts.

The only mention she’s made of the Croatian online coach is a screenshot of the scene in which she pretended to look away while admiring Josko’s physique in his Speedo.

In the caption, Vanja joked, “When you’re pretending to mind your business but the business is right there… 👀😌 I’m not looking at you, just the air in your general direction! 😬☺️😇🫣.”

Is Vanja’s storyline fake?

While 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers continue to ponder what really happened between Vanja and Josko, some fans of the series have offered another theory to consider: Josko was planted by producers to enhance Vanja’s storyline.

On Reddit, one such 90 Day Fiance fan proposed that Vanja and Josko were already an established couple, and producers threw Bozo into the mix to spice things up.

“Vanja and Bozo were so awkward and clumsy as a couple, in contrast to Vanja and Josko, who showed up out of the blue, yet there was zero awkwardness,” the Redditor wrote in their caption.

While some theorized that Bozo was a plant, others believe it was Josko who was added to Vanja’s storyline for more dramatic appeal.

90 Day Fiance blogger @shabootydotcom shared a screenshot of Vanja’s scene from next week on Instagram, in which she tells her friend about Josko’s text.

Several 90 Day Fiance fans spoke out in the comments section, speculating that Josko was an actor hired to play Vanja’s love interest.

One commenter theorized, “He was a producer plant change my mind 🤔.”

Another Instagram user believed that when Vanja and Bozo didn’t work out, producers “found this actor to come in and save her story” as a way to “drag” viewers back in.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans think Josko is an actor. Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

“By the looks of all the posts etc it seems like it was staged,” added another 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer.

So, are Vanja and Josko the real deal, or are they pulling our leg?

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days isn’t over yet, so we have to watch what transpires after Josko visits Florida and find out if we missed any crucial details.

In the meantime, it looks like Vanja and Josko are doing a good job of keeping us guessing.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.