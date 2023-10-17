90 Day Fiance: Are Nikki and Justin still together? Here’s what we know

Nikki Exotica and her fiance, Justin, share a love story that spans nearly two decades.

The couple’s unique international love story has captured their audience’s attention.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 10 newbies first fell in love via a Moldovan dating site 17 years ago.

The two had instant chemistry, but after Nikki revealed to Justin (real name Igor) that she was transgender, he had trouble accepting the fact, and they broke things off.

Despite some roadblocks along the way, Justin eventually accepted Nikki’s gender identity, and the two reconciled.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although Justin had a change of heart, he fears that his family and fellow Moldovans may not, which presents a major hurdle in their relationship.

Nikki Exotica and Justin’s unique love story is airing on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance

This season, 90 Day Fiance viewers are watching Nikki and Justin’s love story play out as Justin prepares to tell his family about Nikki’s transition and gears up to move to the U.S. to become Nikki’s husband.

With all of the back-and-forth between these two, are they still together? Here’s what we know.

In an Instagram post dated September 2023, Nikkie shared a clip of herself and Justin and, in the caption, alluded to the fact they’re still happily in love.

“I’m so excited to finally share my love💘story with all of you in real time, and not just what you’ve seen in my photos & videos on my social media,” she wrote.

On top of that, on their joint Instagram account, @reallifebarbieandken, Nikki shared a selfie of herself and Justin on May 15, 2023, that may provide a major clue about their relationship status.

Nikki strongly hints that she and Justin are still going strong

In the caption, Nikki, who considers herself a “Million Dollar Barbie,” wrote, “11 months waiting on our k1 Visa 🇺🇸 Any day now we should hear some good news,” implying that she and Justin are still together.

It’s also worth noting that Nikki and Justin follow each other on Instagram. However, Justin makes no mention of Nikki on his personal IG feed.

The self-described “Businessman, Traveler, and Influencer” mostly uploads photos of his work as a personal trainer and solo shots from his modeling career.

As we know, the 90 Day Fiance couples are forbidden from updating fans of the show in real-time concerning their relationship status, so it makes sense that Justin hasn’t included his American fiancee in his feed.

Judging by what Nikki has posted, at least, it looks as though she and Justin are the real deal, though.

As she mentioned in her September 2023 post, “Communication, respect, trust, love and commitment are the biggest components in a DISTANCED RELATIONSHIP.”

“But ☝🏻 when 2 people LOVE ❤️ each other, anything is possible 😘 you fight for it, and you BOTH do your BEST to make it work.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.