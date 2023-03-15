90 Day Fiance: Are Nicole and Mahmoud still together? Here’s what we know

Nicole Sherbiny and her husband, Mahmoud El Sherbiny, joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way this season, and only six episodes in, their marriage is proving to be rocky.

Nicole couldn’t handle married life in Egypt, Mahmoud’s native country, so she returned to the U.S., only to return to Egypt again as viewers are watching unfold.

The couple’s cultural differences are the main cause of their frequent arguments. Specifically, Mahmoud’s strict rules about Nicole adhering to his Muslim culture’s dress code, which requires her to cover herself from her neck to her ankles, have become a major point of contention.

During the most recent episode, titled Love Is One Thing, 90 Day Fiance viewers watched as Nicole threatened to return to the U.S. once again after she and Mahmoud got into yet another heated argument.

So, is Nicole still living in Egypt with Mahmoud present day, or have they gone their separate ways for good this time?

Judging by their Instagram activity, it appears as though Nicole and Mahmoud are still together and are living in Egypt.

Nicole Sherbiny tells a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer that she and Mahmoud are living in Egypt

In a post shared by Mahmoud, dated March 4, he and Nicole posed for a selfie aboard a boat, seen below, which he captioned, “I love this smile ❤️👩🏼😘.”

One of Mahmoud’s followers asked what part of Egypt they were living in.

Nicole responded, “We live in Giza.”

Nicole responded to a comment on a recent post made by Mahmoud. Pic credit: @mahmoud0elsherbiny/Instagram

Nicole’s most recent Instagram activity seems to echo her comment. In the post seen below, dated March 13, Nicole and Mahmoud posed alongside what appeared to be TLC’s camera crew on the streets of Egypt.

Nicole limited the comments on her post and didn’t provide a caption, only tagging Mahmoud in the photo.

Nicole and Mahmoud’s social media activity includes plenty of photos of them together in Egypt

Most of Nicole and Mahmoud’s recent Instagram activity depicts them together in different parts of Egypt. Nicole’s IG bio also currently reads, “Married to Mahmoud El Sherbiny,” indicating the two haven’t split.

For his part, Mahmoud often gushes over his wife in his posts, pointing out how beautiful she is and thanking his fans for their kind words about her and their relationship.

Although it looks as though Nicole and Mahmoud were able to work through their differences, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have voiced their disdain for the couple’s storyline.

Some felt “drained” by their constant bickering, while others were irritated with Nicole for complaining about adhering to Mahmoud’s culture, which many believe she should have known about before moving to Egypt.

Even though it appears that Nicole and Mahmoud are still a couple, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Ways viewers will get to watch their disagreements play out this season, so stay tuned for plenty more drama to come.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.