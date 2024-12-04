90 Day Fiance: Are Magda and Joe together in the US? Here’s what the newbie had to say

Magda and Joey have left 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers confused about their relationship status.

The reality TV newcomers’ international love story is currently airing in Season 7 of the flagship series spinoff.

Joe Coan, a realtor from Florida, met Polish native Magda Szlachta by chance during a video chat.

After nearly missing his flight to Poland, Joe finally arrived in Europe, only to discover that he and Magda (or Magna, as he calls her) didn’t see eye to eye.

Magda insisted she and Joe sleep in separate rooms and wait to have sex, something that took Joe by surprise.

Magda was also intent on moving to the US to get married and start having babies right away, something that Joe also struggled with.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have already pointed out some red flags in Magda and Joe’s relationship and accused Magda of scamming Joe for a green card.

Are Magda and Joe still together?

Despite everything working against them, are Magda and Joe still together, and has Magda made it to the US?

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Magda opened up her DMs to her followers and answered a few questions about her and Joe’s relationship.

One question came from a curious fan who asked whether Magda was still with Joe.

Magda’s reply included a photo of herself and Joe posing outdoors, looking happy and very much like a couple.

Under the photo, she wrote, “Watch us every Sunday to find out. Thank you.”

In response to another curious follower who asked whether she was living in the States yet, Magda played coy.

She uploaded a bathroom selfie and let a pair of emojis do the talking: two faces with their hands over their mouths.

Magda remains ambiguous about her and Joe’s relationship status

Joe and Magda have offered some clues regarding their relationship, although they haven’t explicitly stated whether they’re still together or not, which is forbidden under their NDAs.

The couple shares an Instagram account, @joey_and_magda, where they’ve uploaded a handful of photos and videos of themselves, seemingly proving that they’re still going strong.

Most recently, the couple posed for a photo taken in Krakow, Poland.

The pic wasn’t captioned but included several hashtags, such as #boyfriend, #girlfriend, #love, and #couple, implying the duo is still together.

In response to one of the comments in the post, Magda sent mixed messages about her and Joe’s relationship status.

One Instagram user asked, “Did the 90 day countdown start already? I thought the K-1 visa approval is what kick starts the process but I could be wrong.”

Magda commented, “I don’t need k1 visa to have green card. Polish people have different regulations about visa.”

We know that Magda plans to come to the US, marry Joe, and start a family, which means they would have to go through the K-1 visa process. So, did we miss something, or did Magda and Joe have a falling out?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers haven’t finished watching Magda and Joe’s storyline this season, and we know a lot can change in a short amount of time.

So, as Magda put it, if we want to know the status of their relationship, we’ll have to watch their scenes every Sunday night to find out what’s really going on.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.