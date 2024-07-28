90 Day Fiance: Are Kara and Guillermo still together?

It’s been a while since we heard what Kara Bass and her husband, Guillermo Rojer, were up to.

The last we heard from the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 couple, they welcomed their son, Nicolas Antonio, in December 2022.

Kara and Guillermo haven’t been in the spotlight lately, as they’ve been busy with their family and careers.

Many couples are asked to join a 90 Day Fiance spinoff, but Kara and Guillermo have either opted to take a break from reality TV or they weren’t invited, so we haven’t gotten any updates as of late.

On social media, however, they’ve been keeping their fans in the loop as far as their personal lives are concerned.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kara and Guillermo spark breakup rumors on social media

But their Instagram activity has left 90 Day Fiance fans curious about the status of their marriage.

That’s because a lot of their posts – mainly Kara’s – don’t include them together much.

It appears that Kara is focusing on her entertainment career again now that their son is a bit older, and this has her fans and followers curious about her and Guillermo’s relationship status.

Are Kara and Guillermo still together?

So, are Kara and Guillermo still married? Let’s take a look at what we know.

For starters, Kara fueled divorce rumors last fall when she recorded a song called On My Own, which she teased was “kind of like a breakup song.”

On top of the song, Kara’s posts on Instagram haven’t included her husband since February, and her followers are taking notice.

Additionally, Guillermo spent this past Valentine’s Day in his native country, Venezuela, so she spent the holiday without her husband, further fueling breakup rumors.

Kara clears the air amid breakup rumors

But, just this week, Kara set the record straight.

In an Instagram post in honor of the 2024 Olympics, Kara uploaded some pics of herself clad in an Aussie Girl Short Set by Fashion Nova.

Kara shot down breakup rumors in the comments of a recent Instagram post. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

In the comments section of the post, one of Kara’s followers asked, “Did you leave your husband and son?”

The 30-year-old singer and real estate agent responded, “No lol.”

So, it appears that Kara and Guillermo are, indeed, still going strong, despite chitter chatter stating otherwise.

Kara and Guillermo faced relationship issues before becoming husband and wife

Kara and Guillermo’s relationship challenges were featured in their 90 Day Fiance Season 9 storyline.

Trust was an issue that reared its ugly head when one of Kara’s former boyfriends admitted that she cheated on him while they were together.

The couple also disagreed on having children — Guillermo was ready for a soccer team full of kids, while Kara wanted to wait before starting a family.

Guillermo was also unhappy about Kara’s drinking habits, which he admitted drove him “insane.”

Despite the roadblocks in their relationship, Kara and Guillermo went through with tying the knot and they recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in July 2024.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.