90 Day Fiance: Are Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya still together? Here’s what we know

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have faced some serious struggles in their marriage this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? which has fans of the show wondering if they’re still going strong.

Viewers met Yara and Jovi during Season 8 of the flagship series and have watched their storyline play out for the past two years.

Since getting married and becoming parents to their 2-year-old daughter Mylah, the dynamic of Jovi and Yara’s relationship has changed, and it’s caused plenty of bumps in the road.

In fact, Jovi admitted that if it weren’t for Yara getting pregnant with Mylah, they likely “wouldn’t have stayed together.”

This season on Happily Ever After?, Yara’s friends, Adele and Cymphony, dubbed the “mean girls,” trash-talked Jovi and implied that Yara was out of his league.

There was even more friction when Jovi and Yara traveled to Europe to visit her mom. While in Prague, Yara decided she wanted to look at apartments to purchase without telling Jovi about it first. Then, Yara dropped the bombshell that she wanted to stay in Europe with Mylah while Jovi returned to the States.

90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren faced plenty of relationship challenges

Jovi brought up having another baby with Yara to strengthen their marriage and hopefully keep Yara in the U.S. However, Yara made it clear that she wasn’t ready to have another child yet, and it caused them to argue even more.

Are Jovi and Yara still married?

So, with all of the tension in their marriage, are Jovi and Yara still together?

By the looks of their Instagram posts, it appears that the 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple is still going strong.

Recently, Jovi shared a post of himself and Yara enjoying a New Orleans Saints game in their hometown. Yara posted to Instagram over the weekend, sharing a family pic of herself, Jovi, and Mylah posing with Santa Claus.

Despite the ups and downs that Jovi and Yara have faced in their relationship — including suffering a miscarriage, Jovi’s hard-partying ways, and Jovi’s grueling work schedule that keeps him away for months at a time — the couple has continued to persevere.

Although their Instagram posts seem to point to a happy marriage, social media doesn’t always tell the entire story. Perhaps the upcoming Season 7 Tell All will reveal whether Yara and Jovi are truly living happily ever after.

Part 1 of the four-part 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday, January 1, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.