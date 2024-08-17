90 Day Fiance: Are David and Sheila still together?

David Dangerfield and Sheila Mangubat captured 90 Day Fiance viewers’ hearts.

The Before the 90 Days Season 6 stars were the first hearing-impaired couple to appear in the franchise.

Sheila’s family’s financial struggles were made apparent during their storyline, as was her family’s dire living situation.

David worked his tail off to try and earn enough money to help Sheila’s family fix up their dilapidated home in the Philippines, which needed extensive repairs.

Despite the obstacles they faced together, David and Sheila appeared to be one of the most genuine couples to be introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers.

So, have David and Sheila been able to keep their romantic spark alive? Let’s take a look at what we know about their relationship status.

David and Sheila’s social media activity offers some clues about their relationship status

On Instagram, David still regularly posts about his lady love, although Sheila hasn’t included David on her Instagram feed since earlier this year.

One of David’s most recent posts was shared earlier this week.

The video compilation was a commemoration of his and Sheila’s four-year anniversary.

David shared footage of the day he proposed to Sheila in front of TLC’s cameras, and in the caption, he wrote, “4 years with Sheila ❤️💏”

On her Instagram feed, Sheila hasn’t mentioned David since March, mostly posting videos of herself throughout her daily life.

Her most recent Reel was dated June 17 and featured her walking around Dolomite Beach in the Philippines.

In her accompanying caption, Sheila shared a quote that read, “‘Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.'”

On May 13, Sheila shared a Happy Birthday post for David/Mother’s Day post on Instagram, which she captioned, “Every choice we make can be a celebration of the world we want..”

In the comments section, one of her followers was curious about when she’ll join David in America.

In May 2024, Sheila shared when she will arrive in the US

As Sheila explained, “I will go to the US when I pass the interview at the US embassy in Manila. I hope it passes.”

Sheila says she’ll join David in the US once she passes her interview at the US embassy. Pic credit: @mangubatsheilamae/Instagram

Sheila hasn’t provided her fans and followers with anymore clues since then, despite frequent questions about her coming to America on her posts.

Perhaps David and Sheila are gearing up to appear in a 90 Day Fiance spinoff, and they want to keep her K-1 visa status and their relationship status under wraps.

In the meantime, it appears that David and Sheila are still going strong, and 90 Day Fiance fans love to see a success story come from the franchise.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.