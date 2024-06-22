90 Day Fiance: Are Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca still together? Here’s what we know

Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca got married recently, but is the 90 Day Fiance couple still going strong?

During Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Ben and Mahogany’s storyline garnered plenty of criticism.

Ben, a 52-year-old divorcé and former pastor with four children, met Mahogany, a 22-year-old from Peru, on social media.

Their age gap disturbed many 90 Day Fiance viewers, and their relationship didn’t make much sense. Critics even pondered whether Mahogany was a catfish or a paid actress.

Mahogany gave Ben mixed signals, and her parents weren’t on board with her dating a much older man.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Eventually, Mahogany’s parents came around and gave her their blessing after Ben popped the question, and she accepted.

Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca announced their marriage in Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries

During Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries, we learned that Ben and Mahogany tied the knot in a beachfront civil ceremony.

Although the couple officially tied the knot, viewers also discovered that Mahogany still needed Ben to build trust with her and prove that he could take care of her, especially financially.

Ben resorted to donating his blood plasma for cash when he found himself struggling to pay the bills.

And without a U.S. visa—because he couldn’t afford it—he and Mahogany’s marriage was long-distance, with her still living in Peru while Ben remained in America.

So, are Ben and Mahogany still together? That’s hard to say.

Ben and Mahogany’s social media activity offers clues about their relationship status

Mahogany has scrubbed her Instagram profile, and she and Ben also changed their YouTube channel to private.

Ben has been active on Instagram recently, though he hasn’t mentioned his wife much.

In his latest post, Ben posed with two young women at the beach, who appeared to be his daughters.

Ben posed for a photo posted on June 19, 2024. Pic credit: @benrathbun90day/Instagram

The reality TV star didn’t geotag his post, tag anyone in the photo, or provide a caption with any details.

The last time Mahogany appeared in his Instagram feed was in October 2022, when he uploaded a black-and-white selfie of them posing together.

On TikTok, Ben has been on a social media break since 2022. He announced to his followers that he was opening a fitness business, StartingTodayFitness.com, which has seemingly gone belly up since then.

Mahogany doesn’t mention her husband on social media

For her part, Mahogany has gone MIA on Instagram, but on TikTok, there is an account that appears to be hers.

Most of the content features Mahogany posing in skimpy attire, and she makes no mention of her husband in her videos.

If 90 Day Fiance fans want the low-down on Ben and Mahogany’s relationship status, they may get details by paying for a $24 personalized video.

Ben hints on Cameo that subscribers will receive “updates on Ben’s own relationship journey with Mahogany.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.