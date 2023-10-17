90 Day Fiance: Are Ashley and Manuel still together? Here’s what we know

Ashley and Manuel comprise one of six new couples this season on 90 Day Fiance.

Joining 90 Day Fiance veterans Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzo, this couple already has viewers doubting whether they’ll make it down the aisle.

Ashley, a self-described witch based out of Rochester, New York, met Manuel, a native of Ecuador, while she was studying abroad.

While on a walk in the woods, Ashley dreamed that she would visit Ecuador, and it was there that she ended up meeting the love of her life.

Ashley and Manuel’s romance was a whirlwind, and they were engaged within a week of meeting each other.

Despite their instant chemistry, the pair struggled with a long-distance relationship and ended up splitting.

But, after nearly a decade apart and on the heels of a long-term relationship, Ashley reconnected with Manuel.

“And Manuel, out of nowhere, [was like] ‘Hola,” Ashley said of their romance during Episode 1.

We’re only two episodes into this season, but already, we’ve seen some indications that Ashley and Manuel are incompatible.

When Manuel arrived in the U.S. on his K-1 visa, he had complaints right away.

For starters, he wasn’t happy that Ashley was a witch, especially since he was a Catholic. He also had qualms with Ashley’s animals, specifically her Yorkie, Rico Suave, sharing their bed.

With tense arguments already so soon into the season, it leaves 90 Day Fiance fans wondering: Are Ashley and Manuel still together?

Let’s take a look.

Is the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 couple still together?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, TLC threw a 10-year anniversary party to commemorate a decade of 90 Day Fiance on the air.

In a post shared by 90 Day The Melanated Way, seen below, Ashley and Manuel were spotted gracing the red carpet at the gala.

Only the back of the couple was visible in the shots, but by the looks of it, Ashley and Manuel are still going strong.

Since Manuel was in NYC for the event, that seems to indicate the two went through with tying the knot within the 90-day timeframe as set by the terms of his K-1 visa.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Ashley spoke with Entertainment Tonight during the 90 Day Fiance 10th anniversary celebration, again proving that she and Manuel are still an item.

During her chat with the outlet, Ashley admitted that she and Manuel have “dabbled in sex magic” — not surprising, given that Ashley is a witch.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.