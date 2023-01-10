90 Day Fiance: Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi still together?

Michael and Angela’s marriage has been rocky, to say the least. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may have one of the most toxic relationships of all the 90 Day Fiance couples.

Their most recent marriage drama occurred when Angela discovered that Micheal was having an online affair with a younger woman he met through Instagram.

During Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, Angela lost her composure and cried on stage over the ordeal.

Angela revealed that she found out Michael had invited the woman to be with him for Valentine’s Day, and she admitted that after his infidelity, she couldn’t trust him any longer.

The on-and-off couple has confused 90 Day Fiance viewers time and time again about the status of their two-year long-distance marriage.

And now, their latest antics have fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise wondering, are Angela and Michael still together? Here’s what we know.

Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi still together? Here’s what we know

Amid rumors that they have split on more than one occasion, Michael and Angela have appeared together on social media.

In December 2022, Angela shared a TikTok to her Instagram, showing herself and Michael seated next to each other, smiling for the camera and planting kisses on each other. The video was set to the song Let’s Make Love by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, but she disabled comments on the post, preventing her fans and followers from prying into the details.

90 Day Fiance couple Angela and Michael argue over Instagram

During the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson revealed that Michael was back on Instagram, although he promised Angela he’d take it down after she begged him to do so over and over again.

Michael’s current IG account is set to private, so he doesn’t publicly offer any details about his relationship. However, his profile pic shows himself and Angela embracing.

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers have felt that Angela has acted hypocritically, however. She admitted to having a crush on online personality Vasilios Bill “Billy” Sotiropoulos, known as the Original Thief of Hearts on TikTok.

Angela and Billy recorded TikTok duets together, and although Michael wasn’t okay with their flirtatious relationship, Angela continued it anyway and even planned to visit Billy in person.

Although it’s unclear whether Angela and Michael are back together, her recent Instagram activity seems to imply that they’re at least on good terms. Perhaps Angela will spill more tea about the status of their marriage during the third and fourth installments of the Tell All.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.