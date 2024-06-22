90 Day Fiance: Are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi still together? Here’s what we know

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s relationship status has 90 Day Fiance fans feeling bewildered.

These two have fought more than they’ve gotten along throughout their six-year-long relationship.

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched them face infidelity accusations, allegations involving scamming, trust issues, and the whole nine yards, which have resulted in their rollercoaster ride of a storyline.

Despite having more downs than ups, Angela and Michael went through with tying the knot and are officially husband and wife.

Michael finally got approved for his U.S. spousal visa, but since he arrived in America, things haven’t been all rainbows and butterflies.

Michael went missing in Georgia, and the two continue to throw jabs at each other online.

So, are Angela and Michael still committed to each other, or have they decided to part ways?

Angela Deem says she and Michael Ilesanmi are still together

Despite all of the drama surrounding their tumultuous marriage, Angela recently claimed she and Michael are living out their happily ever after.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Angela was asked whether she and Michael were still together.

Surprisingly, the 57-year-old MeeMaw revealed that she and Michael are “absolutely” still together.

Angela’s confession was shocking because, on social media, she and Michael’s behavior suggests that they are not together — or at least not happily together.

Angela continues to accuse Michael of scamming her, going as far as calling on Homeland Security to intervene after sharing what she considers proof.

For his part, however, Michael has denied any wrongdoing, demanding that his critics provide receipts that he scammed his wife.

Michael’s social media activity strongly suggests that he and Angela are no longer together

The Nigerian native has also been posting selfies on Instagram without his wedding band on, fueling the rumors that he and Angela have split.

When a 90 Day Fiance viewer pointed out his bare wedding ring finger, Michael replied that he “didn’t care.”

Angela and Michael seem to live completely separate lives off-camera, but are they trying to throw us off their scent?

Neither of them has confirmed the gossip that they’ve broken up, and ever since Michael went missing (and was later found safe and sound), the two haven’t been pictured together.

Reportedly, Michael has been spotted in Indiana by 90 Day Fiance fans, leading them to believe he’s relocated there from Angela’s native Georgia.

And Michael’s cryptic captions and smiley photos on Instagram seem to imply that he’s found happiness as a newly single man.

In his latest post, dated May 27, 2024, Michael uploaded a set of photos of himself looking happy and carefree, along with a Bible verse.

Michael teased his followers when he geotagged his post “SOMEWHERE,” and in the caption, he wrote, “They told me I couldn’t, that’s why I did.”

