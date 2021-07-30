90 Day Fiance: Anny shows off adorable photos of her baby girl Aaliyah as she turns 1

Anny Francisco gives her fans an update on her growing family as she celebrates Aaliyah’s first birthday. Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram.

90 Day Fiance star Anny Francisco celebrates motherhood and shows off cute photos of her one-year-old daughter.

In Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, Anny married Robert Springs after moving to Florida.

The couple met online in 2019 and got engaged after Robert visited the Dominican Republic on a cruise.

Despite a rocky start to their relationship, the couple welcomed their first child together, Aaliyah, in July 2020.

Anny took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s birthday with a series of adorable photos.

In the caption, the 32-year-old reality TV star shared the following:

“Today is princess birthday, who gave me the blessing of being a mother for the first time.I feel so [blessed] for my baby Aaliyah 1 year old.”

The first-time mother had to defend her daughter from online critics and initially chose to hide her daughter’s face, which she explained on an Instagram Story.

The Dominican reality TV star had reason to be concerned as trolls were quick to question her daughter’s ethnicity.

The couple grew their fan base with appearances on the spin-off series 90 Day Fiance: What Now? and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

Anny is pregnant again

Less than a year after giving birth to Aaliyah, Anny surprised her fans with a pregnancy announcement. In April, Anny revealed that she is having another child while already sporting a big baby bump.

“I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way. Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing,” she shared on Instagram to her followers.

The following month, Anny, Robert, his son Bryson and baby Aaliyah had a gender reveal on 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: The Single Life.

“It’s a boy,” a joyful Anny yells in the cute clip, which you can watch here.

Will Robert and Anny return to 90 Day Fiance?

Anny and Robert currently live in Florida and have made frequent appearances on numerous spin-off series.

This year the couple appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk on Discovery+, and it is very likely viewers will see a lot more as TLC expands the franchise.

Anny has over 400,000 followers on Instagram and is a popular cast member from her appearance on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and subsequent spin-offs.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.