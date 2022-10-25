90 Day Fiance: Anny Francisco stylish in pink sweatsuit shows off her new dog

Anny Francisco shows off her new dog. Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, are still mourning the loss of their infant son, Adriel, but they appear to be in a little bit better spirits months after the tragedy.

The couple just took a trip to South Carolina, and they returned with a new member added to the family.

Anny shared photos and videos on social media from their out-of-town adventure, and she gave us a glimpse of their new dog, Chanel. The 90 Day Fiance star was stylishly dressed for the occasion in a two-toned pink and lavender sweatsuit with sneakers.

She had her hair in a neat bun and added oversized sunglasses and a black crossbody bag. Anny snapped a mirror selfie with her daughter, Aaliyah, who was adorable in her grey sweatsuit and her tiny pink sneakers.

She also took a selfie with the “Welcome to South Carolina” sign while Robert, his son Bryson and little Aaliyah posed in the background.

Anny and Robert seemingly made the journey out of town to pick up their new pup, but they also met up with a few TLC stars.

Anny excitedly opened up about her new puppy, Chanel, on Instagram and showed clips from their recent trip.

The 90 Day Fiance star also shared the moment she finally met her dog, and she snapped a sweet photo to mark the occasion. Annie was dressed in black jeans and a blue button-down shirt, while Chanel sat on a bench beside her, panting happily.

Little Alliyah bonded with her new furry friend as well– petting Chanel, who was playful in the sweet video as she got acquainted with her forever family.

“Explorando and meeting nice people and getting my Chanel dog 🐾😂,” wrote Anny in her caption.

Anny Francisco and Robert Springs snap a photo with TLC stars

Anny and Robert had fun on the road, but their new dog wasn’t the only highlight of their trip to South Carolina. They also touched base with an unexpected 90 Day Fiance couple.

They met with Ron and Betty, the parents of Brandon Gibbs, who we first met in Season 8 of the TLC show.

Ron and Betty got a lot of heat from viewers for coddling their son, who at that time was still living with them on the farm when his then-fiance, Julia Trubkina, arrived from Russia.

However, people have since grown to like Ron and Betty after seeing a different side of the couple in Julia and Brandon’s hilarious videos.

It’s unclear what Ron and Betty’s connection is with Anny and Robert, but they appeared to have a fun time with the pair and their kids when they met up and snapped photos to mark the occasion.

