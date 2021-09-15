90 Day Fiance: Anny Francisco is done having kids following the birth of her second child

Anny Francisco says she’s done having kids. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Anny Francisco recently gave birth to her second child with husband Robert Springs and now she’s done expanding their family.

The Dominican Republic native is now mom to one-year-old daughter Brenda and son Adriel, who was born a few days ago. Anny is also a stepmom to Robert’s son Bryson, who lives with the couple.

This new addition now makes seven kids for Robert who already had five children before meeting Anny. However, now that Anny has two kids under the age of two, she is officially done expanding their family.

Anny Francisco is done having kids

The 90 Day Fiance star recently shared the news of her baby’s birth on social media and revealed that she was in love with her baby boy who they’ve named Adriel Hassan.

However, don’t expect another little one running around the Springs’ family home anytime soon because Anny is done having kids — at least for now.

The 32-year-old had a recent chat with Us Weekly and revealed “I’m fine with having these two. For now, I’m not planning on having more kids so that I can give these two all my love and attention.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

And it seems Anny is already feeling guilty about giving so much of her attention to her newborn son as big sister Brenda has been showing signs of jealousy.

Anny admitted to feeling “sad giving so much attention” to her baby boy, who has to be held and catered to 24/7. “I just want them both to be happy,” said Anny. “I don’t think Brenda understands yet, but she is jealous!”

Thankfully, big brother Bryson is doing much better than Brenda with the new addition to his household.

“Bryson loves kids. He is always very happy and emotional when he sees them,” shared Anny.

Anny just gave birth to her second child

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo of son Andriel Hassan on Instagram a few days ago but as of now, it’s too early to tell which parent he resembles the most.

Meanwhile, little Adriel was supposed to have been born in the Dominican Republic as Anny revealed to the media outlet on Tuesday.

“I was thinking about giving birth in my home country since I don’t have any family here in the U.S., but because the pandemic got worse, I wasn’t able to go,” admitted the mom-of-two.” So I stayed and gave birth here, although it wasn’t easy, and I was alone in the hospital, which was sad.”

The delivery may have been sad but now baby Adriel is home with his brother and sister and they are now one big happy family.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.