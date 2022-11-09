90 Day Fiance: Annie Suwan stuns in plunging red gown for her wedding anniversary

Annie looked absolutely stunning a red gown. Pic credit: @annie_suwan_toborowsky/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Annie Suwan proved that red is her color as she celebrated five years of marriage to David Toborowsky in a gorgeous gown.

Thailand native Annie and her American husband David quickly become fan favorites during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance and it’s hard to believe the couple is already celebrating five years of wedded bliss.

To commemorate their anniversary, Annie recently took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself and David dressed to the nines.

In the snap, Annie was clad in a gorgeous red gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The straps on her gown went off her shoulders and the waistline was cinched before cascading into an A-line.

The beading on Annie’s gown beautifully accented the fit and perfectly accentuated her skin tone and snatched waistline. The reality TV star wore her hair in an updo, secured with a patterned red bow. For accessories, Annie wore a pair of drop earrings, and her red lipstick and manicure perfectly matched the color of her gown.

She held one side of the tulle skirting with one hand and placed her other hand in David’s. David stood next to his beautiful bride, donning a silky, black suit with a red tie to match Annie’s attire.

90 Day Fiance star Annie Suwan is stunning in a red gown to celebrate five years of marriage to David Toborowsky

Annie captioned her post, “Happy anniversary @toborowsky_david 🍾 Thank you for the Love ,Laughs, Believe and always support each other. Can’t believe 5 years went to fast and I’m looking forward for a 100 more years to spend my life with you❤️❤️🎊🎉🎉🎊 I will continue being a good Thai wife for you 🤣 Love you 🥰”

David also commemorated his and Annie’s anniversary on his Instagram Feed, telling his followers that he’s “blessed that I have been able to wake up next to the most amazing wife in the world.”

Annie and David renewed for Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days

David and Annie will appear in the second season of their 90 Day Fiance spinoff show, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, next month.

Last season, the couple dealt with Annie’s brother Jordan’s deviant behavior and they were devastated when Annie’s cousin Amber failed her student visa, barring her from coming back with them to America.

Their story will continue to play out during Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, with previews teasing that Annie and David might experience a surprise pregnancy.

Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days premieres on Monday, Dec. 12 at 10/9c on TLC.