90 Day Fiance: Annie Suwan strikes a stylish pose in grey mini dress

Annie Suwan models grey mini dress for her followers. Pic credit: @annie_suwan_toborowsky/Instagram

Annie Suwan has become extremely popular with 90 Day Fiance fans since her appearance in Season 5 with her now-husband, David Toborowsky.

The native of Thailand uprooted her life and moved to America to start over with David after years of a long-distance romance.

Since her television debut, Annie has had quite a transformation, both physically and emotionally. After losing some weight, Annie began to exude more confidence which has become more apparent in her social media posts.

Recently, Annie shared a new picture of herself looking stylish in a mini dress. Annie sat as she modeled the long-sleeved ensemble, which hit just above her knees and featured a gold chain belt at the waist.

Bare-faced and glowing, Annie smiled in the photo, showing off her outfit and slimmer figure.

Annie kept the caption on her post short and sweet, simply writing, “Hi love 🥰😘😘.”

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky’s spin-off show gets renewed

Thanks to their popularity, Annie and David landed themselves a spin-off show on TLC. David & Annie: After the 90 Days follows the couple traveling back to Annie’s home country and working to bring her teenage brother and cousin to America.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couple hopes to help Annie’s family members secure a better life for themselves with formal education and exposure to better opportunities than what’s available in their village.

The first season showed David and Annie running into obstacles regarding convincing the teens to leave their home and issues with the visa process.

Season 2 will highlight their continued efforts to navigate the visa process while helping the teens improve their English-speaking skills. David’s daughter will also travel with the couple this time. She hopes to support her dad and stepmom on their journey.

A look inside Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky’s relationship

With a 24-year age difference, Annie and David’s relationship initially appeared sketchy to many of their friends and family. The two also endured a multitude of issues that didn’t help their case when trying to convince others their love was real.

Between infidelity, financial struggles, problems with alcohol, and extended unemployment, David had a hard time proving he could provide for Annie. Their constant arguing also put a strain on their relationship.

With the help of good friends and their commitment to one another, David and Annie overcame their problems and decided to exchange vows. Currently, they are living in Arizona and have established a comfortable life for themselves.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.