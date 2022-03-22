90 Day Fiance: Annie Suwan shares cute nickname she has for David Toborowsky

Annie Suwan dropped a cute nickname she has for David Toborowsky on a recent social media post. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan continue to earn the interest and adoration of 90 Day fans with their love and the different ways they express it to each other.

Recently, Annie shared a cute nickname she has for David on a picture she posted.

The phrase she used to describe her husband of more than five years was, “my sweet potato king.”

David and Annie have always joked around with each other about David’s weight and build, and Annie’s nickname for David speaks to just that.

Annie Suwan shared a cute nickname she calls David Toborowsky

On Instagram, Annie posted a picture of her and David on a night out and dropped the adorable nickname she had for David in the caption.

Throughout their time in the 90 Day franchise, David and Annie have talked about David’s weight, body type, and health in a way that has been funny for them and viewers as well.

This characteristic of their relationship was present in Annie’s caption when she said, “Sweet night out with my sweet potato king.”

On-screen, Annie usually follows her jokes up with how much she loves David and doesn’t care what he looks like.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan were unsuccessful with their goal on David & Annie: After the 90 Days

David and Annie traveled to Annie’s home in Thailand in the first season of After the 90 Days, and they aimed to bring Annie’s teenage relatives to America to attend school.

After encountering resistance from Annie’s brother Jordan they also faced getting their visa appointment delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in Bangkok.

Once they secured an appointment, both kids were denied. The kids said they didn’t even make it to the interview and were denied in the very beginning with preliminary questions from the front desk people.

When they traveled back to Annie’s hometown, Jordan became resistant again and stopped wanting to study in America altogether.

Annie and David pressed on with Annie’s cousin Amber at a different embassy for the visa interview, but she was met again with a denial. The reasons for Amber’s denial were unclear on the second attempt.

David and Annie vowed not to give up fighting for the kids to get to America to better themselves but ultimately had to make the trip back home to Arizona with just the two of them.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 premieres Sunday, April 17 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.