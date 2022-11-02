90 Day Fiance: Annie Suwan busts a move in minidress and knee-high boots

Annie Suwan shows off her dance moves in thigh-high boots and a minidress. Pic credit: @annie_suwan_toborowsky/Instagram

One thing about Annie Suwan and her husband, David Toborowsky, is that they will enjoy themselves no matter what, and the fun-loving couple has a penchant for dancing.

The 90 Day Fiance stars are not scared to bust a move whenever they can, and in a recent video posted on social media, the pair did just that.

Annie dressed up for the epic dance-off with David in a stylish minidress and knee-high boots.

Her long hair was worn straight down her shoulders while clad in a champagne-colored outfit with long sleeves, a shirred hemline, and a matching belt.

Annie stood in front of the camera and showed off her skills while David stood behind her in the kitchen doing his thing.

He wasn’t as dressed up as Annie rocking a casual outfit — a polo shirt with black shorts and white socks.

Annie Suwan busts a move in knee-high boots

Annie Suwan had lots of energy in the video posted on Instagram while wearing her black knee-high boots paired with her silk minidress.

She noted the different moves between a 29-year-old and a 54-year-old in the clip as she attempted to outshine David with her dance skills.

The 90 Day Fiance couple has a 25-year age difference, but that hasn’t stopped them from living their best lives.

Viewers initially bashed the pair’s relationship, but years later, their marriage is still going strong, and they’ve become a fan favorite due to their happy-go-lucky nature.

“David never give up on his Dancing With me ❤️❤️,” Annie captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance viewers comment on Annie and David’s dance skills

90 Day Fiance viewers love Annie and David’s energy in the video, and they applaud the couple for always having fun.

“You are transmitting to David lots of your fun energy!!! You guys look genuinely happy with each other!!!” wrote one Instagram user.

“Love the dress Annie 😽David, keep having fun!” added someone else.

Pic credit: @annie_suwan_toborowsky/Instagram

One person said, “You guys are so much fun😍😭 definitely one of my favorite couples and I would love to have a dance party with you guys.”

“I love you guys you two are so funny. Annie is so talented you have a very good woman there God bless you both❤️❤️,” added someone else.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.