90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem thanks ‘bestie’ Jovi Dufren for being Team Angela

Angela Deem has gained yet another supporter amid her split from Michael Ilesanmi.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? put Angela and Michael’s tumultuous marriage on center stage.

Fans of the franchise watched some of their most explosive arguments to date, and Angela lost her cool on her castmates who supported Michael.

Once Part 5 of the Tell All aired, we learned that Michael eventually had enough of Angela’s antics and left her earlier this year.

In the fifth installment of the Tell All, Michael shared a self-recorded video detailing how he left Angela’s Georgia home on foot and walked for hours without a cell phone or any personal belongings.

In her own self-recorded video, Angela stated that she would see Michael soon, “either getting on a plane or in a courtroom.”

The episode was recapped during the final episode of Pillow Talk last week, and Jovi Dufren and his wife, Yara Zaya, offered their commentary on the Angela and Michael situation.

Jovi says Michael should return to Nigeria: ‘I’m Team Angela’

It may come as a shock to some 90 Day Fiance fans that Jovi ended up taking Angela’s side during the episode and that Yara placed blame on both Angela and Michael.

Jovi stated during his segment, “The only reason he has that visa is because he came here to be married to her.”

“So, I’m Team Angela,” Jovi declared. “If he doesn’t love her, if he doesn’t want to be with her, he doesn’t deserve to have that visa.”

Jovi’s allegiance towards Angela caught her attention, and the 58-year-old Meemaw made sure to show her gratitude on social media.

Angela thanks her ‘bestie’ Jovi for sticking up for her

Angela uploaded a TikTok over the weekend, singing Jovi’s praises for being her supporter.

Angela included a screenshot from an Instagram post shared by @90dayfiance.news.and.memes and placed Jovi’s photo on a faux candle backdrop.

Lean on Me by JJ Heller played in the background, and in the caption, Angela wrote, “#CapCut love you bestie and ms.bestie @Jovi Dufren #QUEENOFREALITY.”

Most 90 Day Fiance viewers and cast members are Team Michael

For the most part, 90 Day Fiance fans and cast members have expressed they are Team Michael.

Statler Riley spoke in Michael’s defense on Instagram, calling her Angela-supporting castmates “puppets.”

Kobe Blaise stood up to Angela during the Tell All, and even Rob Warne took Michael to the side and tried to help him see the reality of his abusive marriage.

However, another 90 Day Fiance personality, Loren Brovarnik, has been sticking by Angela’s side while accusing Michael of being a scammer.

Loren went live on Instagram, telling her followers that she believes Angela “genuinely got f**king played and hurt” and that her heart “really f**king hurts for her.”

90 Day Fiance fans have not taken well to Loren’s statements, calling her “trash” for defending an abuser.

Meanwhile, Michael’s fans continue to show their support in the form of monetary donations.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Michael’s GoFundMe exceeded its $25,000 goal in just two days and continues to earn more money for the Nigerian native—the total amount raised currently sits at $51,049.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, September 1, at 8/7c on TLC.