90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem shows off her dance moves in tight pants during night out

As Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? kicks off, alum Angela Deem is seemingly doing a happy dance.

The 58-year-old meemaw and wife of Nigerian native Michael Ilesanmi loves to dance and show off her figure after having a physically transformative last few years.

90 Day viewers have always known Angela to be a heavier-set woman, but all of that changed during Season 6 of Happily Ever After? when she underwent bariatric surgery. Angela has said that she lost 90 pounds after the surgery.

She also had breast reduction surgery at that time but has since had breast enlargement surgery. She also went in for a neck and face lift consultation on Happily Ever After? but was denied because of her smoking. It is unclear whether she had it performed elsewhere.

Angela has not filmed herself exercising but has shown that she gets Botox and fillers and is not afraid to go under the knife.

Angela has been on several different seasons and spinoffs within the 90 Day franchise as she continues to be a staple of the show despite her controversial behavior and actions.

Angela Deem showed off her dance moves to 90 Day Fiance fans

Rocking her signature bleach blonde hair, Angela wore a hot pink top paired with vibrant multi-colored tight pants to unleash a bevy of dance moves for the camera.

As is her usual fashion, Angela made the video on TikTok, which was reshared around the internet.

In the video, Angela began by putting her arms back behind her sides while leaning into the camera and shaking her upper body. Then she made several side-step moves before she bent over and started twerking while looking at the camera.

Angela then stood facing the camera, gyrating her hips in different ways before making a heart with her hands and smiling.

Angela Deem recently got new teeth

In Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, Angela traveled to Beverly Hills to consult a surgical dentist about getting new teeth.

Angela’s mouth was revealed to only have a few natural teeth left, and the ones she did have were completely rotted and infected.

The doctor examined Angela’s mouth and determined they could do a hybrid mix of implants and dentures to give Angela her smile back.

Angela’s surgery and dental outcome were featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.