90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem in cape and catsuit takes the mic during night out

Angela Deem takes the stage in a catsuit. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem caused quite a stir when she took the mic and belted out a tune at what appeared to be a Halloween karaoke party.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was dressed in a catsuit complete with cat ears and a long black tail in a video circulating on social media.

The 56-year-old is already getting backlash for the video but we’ll get to that in a bit.

Meanwhile, Angela had on tight black leggings, knee-high boots, a tank top, and a long silver necklace with her blonde hair hanging loose down her shoulders.

Finally, she completed the all-black costume with a long black cape.

In the clip, Angela took the mic from the host onstage, then she took off her cape and threw it into the crowd as she got ready to sing the classic Tina Turner song, Rolling on the River.

Angela Deem Causes a stir at a Halloween event

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star caused quite a stir at the Halloween party held at The Cat’s Meow in New Orleans as noted by Instagram user @90dafiancenow who shared the clip.

It appears Angela was not supposed to be on the stage and after she took the mic, staff members called the host over to the side to discuss something.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Soon after that, a woman also dressed in a skimpy cat outfit went towards Angela with her hands outstretched to take the mic away from the TLC personality.

However, as she held on to the mic, someone called her away so she walked off stage and allowed Angela to continue her song and dance as the crowd mimed the words right along with her.

90 Day Fiance viewers bash Angela Deem

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is one of the most controversial cast members on TLC with viewers calling for her firing every time she appears on TV.

Therefore it wasn’t surprising that after the video was posted, the comments that followed were brutal.

“ANGELA BODY LOOKS AT HOT MESS RIGHT ALONG WITH HER VOICE,” wrote one critic.

“she’s just 🗑️🗑️. This is Disrespectful to the great Tina Turner,” added someone else.

Meanwhile, people were quick to notice that Angela almost got the mic snatched from her during the performance.

Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

“You can tell she was not suppose to be there singing and someone was going to take the mic from her. Michael can’t even work but she can be out singing making a fool of herself,” said one commenter.

“The way the staff was ready to snatch the mic 😂,” added someone else.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.