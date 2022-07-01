90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem gets a slew of negative comments for latest post

Angela Deem’s recent post garnered a ton of hateful comments from the 90 Day Fiance community. Pic credit: TLC

It looks the 90 Day Fiance audience did not take kindly to franchise alumni Angela Deem’s recent social media post.

The controversial 57-year-old shared a filtered selfie video where she appeared to be feeling herself while tagging an aesthetic clinic and a makeup brand.

What proceeded in the comments of the post was a slew of hateful opinions pointed at Angela that attacked her for various things about her personality and the way she was presenting herself.

Angela did have a lot of supporters come to her defense, but there was a resounding theme of negativity towards Angela in the comments.

Angela Deem shared a selfie video that got negative attention from 90 Day Fiance viewers

Angela reshared her TikTok video on Instagram, as she always does, but was met with heavy criticism about her portrayal.

In the video, Angela appeared to be on a rooftop adorned with many necklaces. A full view of her face could be seen as she captured herself from different angles confidently.

The song “She Works Hard For The Money” played in the background as she also tagged a medspa and makeup brand.

In the caption, Angela hashtagged, “#QUEENOFTHEOCEAN.”

Angela Deem received heavy backlash from 90 Day Fiance critics on her recent post

90 Day Fiance viewers jumped into the comments of Angela’s post to vent about what they were seeing.

One person remarked, “75 year old women don’t need to be dressing that way.”

Another said, “She seriously thinks she’s 20 haha… trying to look like [Darcey] (laughing/crying emoji).”

A different critic jabbed, “Your not a queen by any stretch of the imagination (barfing emoji).”

Someone else with a top comment questioned, “What exactly is she trying to show?”

Yet another person bashed, “It’s so disturbing how much she is obsessed with herself hahahaha.”

There was another popular opinion that read, “OMG! Please STOP. If you only knew how stupid that looks. You’re embarrassing yourself with all these posts!!!”

Angela often gets negative comments on her posts, and while she didn’t respond to any of these ones, she just responded yesterday to someone criticizing her behavior. She called them “irrelevant” and told them to mind their business.

She has been known to call her critics irrelevant before.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.