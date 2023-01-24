90 Day Fiance: Angela claims Usman is the reason why Michael cheated

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem claims Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar is why her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, cheated on her with another woman.

The controversial couple had a volatile season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and Angela confessed at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All that Michael was cheating on her with another American woman.

Angela later told cast members at the after-party that she thinks Usman is the reason Michael cheated on her. She feels like his bad influence made Michael want to go behind her back, obtain a secret Instagram account, and cheat on her with another woman he met on the site.

Angela and Usman have had a long history of sparring after Angela called Usman out as a scammer that used his exes, Lisa Hamm and Kim Menzies, to get exposure for his music career. Usman then accused Angela of scamming Michael by using the show money on herself to purchase a house and having numerous cosmetic surgeries. He also commented on her criminal record and how it would likely make Michael ineligible to come to the United States on a K-1 Visa.

Angela and Usman started an expletive-laden screaming match on the first taping of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All this season. Usman eventually backtracked on his accusations of Angela being too controlling and jealous when he found out Michael was caught on tape romancing another woman.

Although Usman calls out Michael for cheating, Angela still feels his influence on Michael led him to cheat. Kim Menzies told Angela at the after-party Usman was “in tears” at her confession of cheating during the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi has been caught cheating on Angela Deem in the past

At the beginning of Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s relationship, fans discovered Michael cheated on Angela by having oral sex with another woman in Nigeria.

It’s hard to believe Usman was responsible for Michael’s lousy behavior in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? when he was caught cheating before the two ever met. Usman and Michael were first spotted together after the 90 Day Fiance: Bares All taping last year.

Angela has had jealousy issues with Michael from the beginning of their relationship and even blamed his friends for influencing him in the first incident. Angela forbade Michael from hanging out with his friends because of the incident.

The current infidelity incident ended similarly with Angela banning Michael from hanging out with Usman in a vain attempt at controlling his cheating ways.

Angela Deem says she’s unsure if she will leave Michael Ilesanmi after the cheating scandal

Angela Deem is still on the fence about divorcing her husband, Michael, despite a taped confession of the 90 Day Fiance star’s infidelity.

In a heart-to-heart with Kim Menzies at the Tell All after-party, Angela confessed she’s still in love with Michael and may continue bringing him to America. The two accused each other of being stupid in love with men that don’t have the same energy for them.

Angela has been flirtatious with other men and confessed this season to having a TikTok crush on a man named Billy, but says she does this because she wants to get Michael’s attention.

Angela flipped out after finding out Michael had a secret Instagram account and flew all the way to Nigeria to fight him. Angela now claims she knew he was cheating and was covering up for him. She said this was the legit reason she didn’t want him to have a social media account because he’s unable to control himself around other women.

Do you think Usman influenced Michael to cheat? Do you think Angela and Michael will stay together or split for good?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? on TLC is currently on hiatus