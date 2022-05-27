90 Day Fiance: Anfisa shows off bandaged face in leggings and crop top after recent nose job in Turkey

Anfisa Arkhipchenko rocks crop top and leggings. Pic credit: ANFISA/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Arkhipchenko just opened up about her decision to get a nose job–her third one so far.

Anfisa posted photos from her trip to Istanbul, Turkey where she had the procedure done, and revealed that she is satisfied with the results, although it will be quite some time before she is fully healed.

Dressed in a crop top and leggings, Anfisa showed off her bandaged nose and admitted to having insecurities about it for quite some time, which is why she went under the knife for the rhinoplasty procedure.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko undergoes third nose job in Turkey

The 90 Day Fiance star got honest with her followers about her latest nose job procedure and shared details about it on Instagram.

Anfisa posted several photos and videos from her trip to Turkey and explained why she chose that location for her surgery.

In one photo, the Russian native was clad in a brown crop top and leggings as she posed for a mirror selfie. She also had a red bandage on her nose.

“I wanted to share some of my rhinoplasty experience in Turkey,” wrote Anfisa.



“It was my 3rd rhinoplasty, my first one was in Russia 7 years ago, it was mainly to fix my breathing because I had deviated septum,” she explained. “My second one was 5 years ago in the US, I wanted to change my nose aesthetically and it did get better, just not to the extent I wanted.”

The former TLC star noted that she did a “lot of research” and consulted with doctors in California “but I felt like their style was not what I wanted.”

Anfisa Arkhipchenko is happy with the results of her recent nose job

During her lengthy Instagram post, the 90 Day Fiance star explained why she eventually settled on getting her rhinoplasty done in Turkey.

“I chose Turkey because Drs there are very experienced with this type of surgery, people come from all over the world to get their noses done, and prices are more than reasonable,” said Anfisa.

“My experience was great, my surgeon addressed all of my concerns,” said Anfisa, who noted, “I’m all for plastic surgery and improving yourself, but if you are thinking about getting something done, you should carefully weigh all pros and cons.”

The reality TV personality still has some time before her nose is fully healed but so far she’s “happy” with the result.

“Revision rhinoplasty takes a while to heal and it can take over a year to see the final result,” she explained. “For that reason, I will not share my Dr with you at least for now. I had rhinoplasty because my nose was something that always bothered me and plastic surgery is not a ‘need’ it’s a ‘want.'”

