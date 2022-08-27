90 Day Fiance: Anfisa Nava wears body-hugging green dress for pre-birthday festivities

Anfisa sizzled in a skintight green dress for her birthday festivities. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava turned up the heat in a form-fitting dress and nude heels ahead of her birthday celebrations.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Russian-born Anfisa during Season 4 of the flagship series. She met her American love interest, Jorge Nava, on Facebook and their tumultuous relationship played out on the show.

There were plenty of red flags from the beginning of their relationship, but the couple went through with getting married despite their heated arguments that nearly turned physical at times.

Since their time on the show, Anfisa and Jorge have divorced and gone their separate ways. Jorge recently welcomed his second child with his new wife, Rhoda Blua.

For her part, Anfisa, a certified personal trainer, has also moved on and is focused on her career as she recently was awarded U.S. citizenship and graduated from college.

The 26-year-old stunner is a fitness model whose jaw-dropping physique often takes center stage on her Instagram page.

This week, Anfisa shared a carousel post that she captioned, “Celebrating my American passport and Virgo season at my favorite restaurant 🥰 my birthday is in 10 days 🥳♍️.”

The Bombshell Sportswear model wowed her fans in the first slide, showing off her incredible physique in a form-fitting green dress that hugged her body in all the right places. The dress had spaghetti straps and was mid-calf length and she paired it with a pair of nude-colored heels with red soles as she posed outdoors for the beautiful shot.

Anfisa accessorized her look with a yellow Louis Vuitton Mimosa Epi Leather Early Bird Twist MM Bag, which retails for $4,480. The stunning personal trainer wore her long, brown hair down and turned slightly away from the camera to accentuate her perfectly sculpted derriere.

The rest of Anfisa’s photos depicted the swanky restaurant she visited to kick off her early birthday celebrations. She shared a photo of the bar, her drinks for the evening, including a watermelon cucumber cooler, and a table full of delicious food.

Many of Anfisa’s 814,000 Instagram followers showed love for her post, with more than 10,000 likes and plenty of comments gushing over how beautiful she looked and congratulating her on her successes.

Anfisa’s fans send well wishes, gush over her gorgeous look

“Congratulations beautiful! So happy for you❤️‍🔥,” read one comment from an adoring fan, to which Anfisa replied, “thank you gorgeous ❤️❤️”

Another one of Anfisa’s followers complimented the “Gorg” Russian “Beauty” and gushed over her dinner ensemble for the evening.

“I’m in love with this whole look 😍😍😍 insane!” commented another fan.

Anfisa is clearly living her best life and proves that she’s not only a pretty face with an incredible body to match, but a smart businesswoman who knows exactly what she wants.

