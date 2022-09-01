90 Day Fiance: Anfisa Nava shows off toned body in biker shorts and crop top

Anfisa showed off her sensational physique in a matching crop top and biker shorts set. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava showcased her jaw-dropping figure in a two-piece workout ensemble.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise will remember Anfisa as the fiery-tempered Russian native who found love with American Jorge Nava during Season 4 of the flagship series.

Anfisa was often criticized for her treatment of Jorge and for coming across as a gold digger. The personal trainer spoke her mind unapologetically, often resulting in heated arguments between herself and her then-fiance, Jorge.

Despite the red flags in their relationship from the beginning, Anfisa and Jorge tied the knot in 2017. However, they officially separated in 2019 and were legally divorced by December 2020 after Jorge filed to end their marriage.

Since their time on the show, Anfisa and Jorge have gone their separate ways and are living their best lives. Jorge has since married his baby mama, Rhoda Blua, and the couple shares two children, daughter Zara and son George.

For her part, Anfisa has focused on her personal life and her career as a personal trainer and fitness model. The Russian beauty also recently graduated from college and obtained U.S. citizenship.

The 26-year-old stunner shares plenty of sultry content on her Instagram, showing off her amazing curves, which she has earned by spending plenty of time in the gym and eating healthily.

As a self-described Bombshell Sportswear athlete, Anfisa keeps herself in tip-top shape as a model for the brand.

A recent share to Instagram showcased Anfisa in one of Bombshell Sportswear’s two-piece sets, including a crop top and biker shorts.

Modeling the fashion line’s coral-colored Enhance Toggle Bra, which retails for $62, Anfisa looked absolutely radiant as she posed outdoors in the seaside community of La Jolla, California, in San Diego County. She paired her bra with matching biker shorts with a v-shaped waistline and topped off the look with white athletic shoes and socks.

Anfisa wore her long, dark hair down and parted in the middle, her loose waves cascading down her shoulders. The Russian beauty’s workout gear put her enviable curves front and center, showcasing her taut abs and toned legs.

Anfisa has plenty to celebrate

Anfisa surely has plenty to celebrate these days, between graduating from college (without debt to boot), obtaining her U.S. citizenship, becoming a certified personal trainer, and modeling her sensational physique for her adoring followers.

Anfisa has a birthday coming up soon and recently shared a snap of herself in a form-fitting green dress as she headed to dinner while celebrating having her American passport.

“Celebrating my American passport and Virgo season at my favorite restaurant 🥰 my birthday is in 10 days 🥳♍️,” she captioned her post, simultaneously wowing her 813,000 Instagram followers with her dazzling figure.

