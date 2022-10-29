90 Day Fiance: Anfisa Nava shows off fit body in tight pink sportswear

Anfisa showcased her incredibly fit body in a one-piece workout set. Pic credit: ANFISA/YouTube

Anfisa Nava has a jaw-dropping figure, and the 90 Day Fiance alum isn’t afraid to show it off.

The ex-TLC star is a fitness model and personal trainer, so staying fit is part of her job.

She recently graced her 810,000 Instagram followers with a stunning photo of herself clad in a skintight bodysuit.

For the photo op, Anfisa posed outdoors amid what appeared to be the terrace of a hotel building.

The brunette beauty donned a light pink, one-piece set with a plunging neckline. The top of Anfisa’s bodysuit featured several buttons, which she left unbuttoned, highlighting her feminine curves.

The waist on Anfisa’s workout set included a thick band at the waist, which accentuated her trim midsection. The bodysuit continued into a flared leg with subtle ribbing down the sides.

The Russian native paired her outfit with a pair of white athletic shoes and kept her accessories minimal, allowing her fit figure to take center stage.

Anfisa played with her long, dark hair, which she wore down for the photoshoot. She slightly arched her back and popped one foot, further showcasing her incredibly curvy figure.

She captioned her share, “One of my favorite @bombshellsportswear sets 💕 #bombshellsportswear.”

Anfisa is a fitness model for Bombshell Sportswear

As a fitness model for Bombshell Sportswear, Anfisa often shows off her gym-honed body. The luxury global brand touts the importance of its customers’ mental and physical health and offers products for gym buffs as well as new fitness fanatics.

“It’s our mission to provide you with the most innovative and trendiest looks for your workouts and everyday life,” Bombshell Sportswear’s mission claims. “We design all of our women’s activewear pieces in-house in the US, each of which is engineered to give you the support, functionality, and style you expect from Bombshell.”

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Anfisa has focused on her career in the fitness industry. After becoming a U.S resident and graduating from college, Anfisa has criticized her time on reality TV.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Anfisa admitted that she would never return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise. She told her followers that she’s not interested in joining any spinoff shows, adding, “I don’t agree to be a clown for pennies on a dollar while the network makes millions.”

