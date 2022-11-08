90 Day Fiance: Anfisa Nava in plunging white top gets teary-eyed while shopping

Anfisa enjoyed a day of shopping before meeting “someone special” at the airport. Pic credit: TLC

Anfisa Nava donned a plunging white top while she prepared to shop until she dropped.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 4 alum treated herself to an upscale shopping excursion recently.

While visiting the United Arab Emirates, Anfisa hit up one of the largest shopping capitals in the world, The Dubai Mall.

The brunette beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share some footage from her trip. While in her car, Anfisa snapped a serious-faced selfie while clad in a low-cut white blouse with a beige tank underneath.

Going with a neutral makeup palette and wearing her hair down and straight, Anfisa captioned her pic, “Not me getting teary eyed on my way to buy something expensive for myself for no reason at all because baby Anfisa 10 years ago would’ve never thought she’s going to be living this life.”

In her next slide, the Russian native posed for a mirror selfie, showing off the taupe-colored skirt that she paired with her white top as she held a Prada bag on one arm.

Anfisa Nava enjoys Dubai shopping excursion clad in plunging white top

Anfisa also shared some video footage of her time in Dubai on her IG Stories. As she drove past The Dubai Mall, she shared a video of the “Fashion Avenue” logo over the covered valet parking entrance.

Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Next, Anfisa filmed from inside the mall, noting that her first stop would be the high-end jewelry and watchmaker, Cartier. In her next slide, she showed off her purchase, a gold bracelet, as she modeled it in a mirror while the song Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder played over the footage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christian Louboutin was the next store that Anfisa hit up. She showed off a wall full of designer shoes by the brand before stopping to have some afternoon tea. In another slide, Anfisa posted as she was being driven to the airport, noting that she was on her way to meet “someone special,” adding a heart-eyed emoji and a starry-eyed emoji.

Anfisa has found success in the fitness industry since her time on 90 Day Fiance

Since her time ended on 90 Day Fiance, Anfisa has found success in the fitness industry. In 2019, she became a certified personal trainer and has since become a fitness model for Bombshell Sportswear.

Bombshell Sportswear touts itself as a “luxury global brand inspired by the women of the fitness world.” The line offers activewear, athleisure, and lifestyle wear for women. Anfisa often models the brand on her Instagram, where her bio indicates that she’s an athlete for the collection.

The media personality also runs a YouTube channel, ANFISA, and shares her favorite fashion trends with her fans on Revolve.com, a “next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.