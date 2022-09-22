90 Day Fiance: Anfisa Nava in pink fitted dress tells how she graduated from university debt free

Anfisa Nava is a proud university graduate. Pic credit: @allaboutanfisa/Instagram

Anfisa Nava is a proud graduate of the University of California Irvine, and she just opened up about how she graduated debt-free.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo clad in a body-hugging pink dress underneath her graduation gown.

Anfisa has come a long way since we first met her on the popular TLC show during her relationship with Jorge Nava. After the couple met online and started dating, the Russian native came to the U.S on a K1 visa but found out that Jorge had exaggerated his wealth, and she did not take it well.

Anfisa quickly became one of the most disliked cast members on the show due to her treatment of Jorge, who tried his best to give her the lavish life she insisted on having.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, the pair tied the knot, but the marriage was short-lived.

Since then, Anfisa has gotten into health and fitness, and she now does a lot of fitness modeling. She also furthered her education and recently graduated with top honors.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared the proud moment from her graduation that took place a few months ago.

She wore a low-cut, body-hugging dress in a light pink shade underneath her gown and had one hand on her hip as she posed for the picture.

The UC Irvine Class of 2022 graduate, had her long brown hair flowing down her shoulders and wore natural makeup including wispy lashes and nude matte lipstick.

Anfisa also shared a wealth of information on how she graduated from one of the “top 10 public schools in the US without debt‼️”

Anfisa Nava shares tips on being debt-free after university

The 90 Day Fiance star said she first did two years of community college before transferring to UC Irvine.

“At the community college I paid $800-$900 per semester. I didn’t apply for financial aid because I didn’t know much about it, but I’m pretty sure if I had applied it would’ve been free or almost free! So my advice – always fill out FAFSA even if you think you don’t qualify,” Anfisa explained.

She continued, “2️⃣ Go to college in a state that you are a resident of ✅ Tuition is about three times as high for non-residents of CA enrolling in CA schools…3️⃣ MOST IMPORTANT: don’t rush to go to school. You can save by going in your mid 20s ✅.”

“Everyone talks about how expensive higher education is in the US…But first of all, do you really know what you want to be fresh out high school? I don’t think most people do, and I didn’t know either.” reasoned Anfisa. “I think you have higher chances to succeed by going to college later in life.”

