90 Day Fiance: Andrei and Elizabeth’s daughter Eleanor turns 2 – Is second baby on the way?

90 Day Fiance stars Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet continue to bask in the joy of parenthood. The couple, who has a daughter together, appeared to have adjusted well with their roles as first-time parents.

Just recently, Elizabeth and Andrei threw a simple yet fun birthday bash for their child, Eleanor. See the adorable family gathering below.

90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet throw a birthday party for Eleanor

Time flies fast for Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet. The 90 Day Fiance couple now has a two-year-old girl, Eleanor.

To commemorate the special day, Andrei and Elizabeth held a tea party-inspired birthday bash. Elizabeth shared a glimpse of Eleanor’s big day, which definitely looked like a fun event.

In the series of photos, the 90 Day Fiance mom adorably carried Eleanor as they posed in a room filled with girly decorations. Another shot also showed Elizabeth and Eleanor posing next to Andrei.

Also present at the party were Elizabeth’s sisters Becky and Jenny Potthast. Eleanor’s cousins also joined the fun, making the party even more enjoyable for her.

Is Elizabeth hinting at baby no. 2?

Elizabeth Potthast continues to face speculation that she’s expecting a second child. The 90 Day Fiance alum first sparked pregnancy rumors when she added a small detail on her Instagram bio.

Andrei Castravet’s wife used multiple emojis in her bio, which include a bride, a groom, a baby, and a pregnant lady. While the first three emojis applied to her current status, the pregnant woman has caused confusion to some.

Apparently, some 90 Day Fiance fans think Elizabeth Potthast was hinting at a second pregnancy. The couple has yet to confirm nor deny pregnancy rumors. Given that their daughter is now 2, it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to expand their family again.

90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth unfazed by OnlyFans controversy

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Potthast doesn’t seem bothered by the mean comments she’s been getting online. The 90 Day Fiance star opted to ignore all the hate after she shared her side of the story.

Previously, Elizabeth drew flak after sharing a sexy photo of herself on OnlyFans. In the picture, she appeared to have a string dangling between her thighs. Andrei’s wife quickly broke her silence about the image, maintaining that it was “fake.”

The 90 Day Fiance veteran even challenged those who doubt her claims to subscribe to her OnlyFans and check the original photo.

Since her denial, Elizabeth Potthast has not mentioned the issue at all. She also doesn’t respond to those who keep on bringing up the topic in her comments section.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.