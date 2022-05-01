90 Day Fiance: Amira thinks Annie and David are ‘couple goals’ after they share funny video

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky have a fan in fellow 90 Day Fiance alum, Amira Lollyosa. Pic credit: TLC

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan first appeared in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. They met in Annie’s homeland of Thailand while David was temporarily living there. At the time, he was 48 and she was 24 which was unsettling to some viewers.

Despite their age gap and David’s financial troubles, the two entered a relationship and quickly started the visa process to bring Annie to the states. Their time on the show highlighted the struggles they had early on in their relationship, the opposition their friends and family had about them being together, and David’s history of over-drinking and cheating.

Since getting married, their relationship has blossomed, and they appear to be enjoying life together in the States. They also have become fan favorites and major goals for other couples from the franchise.

David and Annie are called ‘couple goals’ by fellow 90 Day Fiance alum

The Pillow Talk couple, who has gained a large following online since appearing on the show, often stay connected to their fans through social media.

Recently, Annie posted a funny video on Instagram that caught the attention of Season 8 alum, Amira. In the video, Annie is imitating giving David a strip-tease dance as he sits in a recliner chair pretending to enjoy the show. The video then cuts to show that 5 hours have passed, Annie is still dancing, and David is knocked out asleep in his chair.

When Annie realizes he’s asleep, she attempts to wake him up shouting, “David! You haven’t signed the will yet! Wake up!” David then wakes up and says, “I just took a nap!”

Annie captioned the video by writing, “This can happen if your sugar daddy haven’t signed the will yet,” followed by multiple laughing emojis. The video and caption refer to the comments they initially received when they first appeared on the show that Annie was only with David for money and that they did not have a genuine connection.

The comments section on her post was filled with followers sharing how hilarious they thought the video was. That included a comment from Amira who simply wrote, “Couple goals!!!”

David and Annie responded to Amira’s comment with their appreciation for the compliment.

Fans agree with Amira in the comments

Amira is not the only person who adores David and Annie. Their fans flooded the comments section with their praises and love for the popular couple.

One fan wrote, “Oh my goodness they such an adorable couple, I love to see their story. I hope they come back to the Pillow Talk soon.”

While another fan said, “Love u both together. You look like u have so much fun together.”

Other followers joined in on expressing their love for Annie and David. One fan wrote, “These two are so cute 2gether..gotta love them.”

And another fan wanted to share their feelings on the couple’s relationship, saying, “David is your personal person, you two are a match made in heaven.”

With the outpouring of love from fans, it’s clear that Annie and David are loved by their followers and have a relationship that many people admire.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.