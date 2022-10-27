90 Day Fiance star Amira Lollysa shows off her bikini body. Pic credit: @amira_90day/Instagram

The long-haired beauty from France, Amira Lollysa, was one of the most fascinating stars of the eighth season 90 Day Fiance.

During her attempts to get to the United States to marry her longtime love, Andrew Kenton, she was detained in Mexico and deported back to France, and never ended up making it to the U.S. to marry her fiance.

But after her heartbreak, Amira became a star on social media for posting sexy photos, showing off her amazing physique and captivating good looks.

Amira recently posed on the gorgeous sands of Corona del Mar in southern California, sporting a skimpy bikini in shades of yellow and orange. The tiny top was a classic triangle style with spaghetti straps, leaving little to the imagination.

The matching string bottoms were high-cut on Amira’s hips, and she posed to showcase her tanned and toned legs. Her signature long dark hair was slicked back and braided to her waist.

Amira captioned her photo with a deep thought, “Empathize with others. Empathize with yourself. I believe our struggles are meant to reveal ourselves to us.”

Is Amira Lollysa dating 90 Day Fiance alum David Murphey?

Fans speculated that Amira had moved on from Andrew with another 90 Day Fiance star, Las Vegas native David Murphey. David was well known for his relationship with a woman from Ukraine named Lana, featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.

Amira and David were spotted out and about in Las Vegas, and fans wondered if they had found love with each other. But it seems as though they were both just looking for friendship, when David said, “Amira is really sweet. She reached out to me before Christmas and wanted to go out for pie, and we went out for pie, and that’s all I can say.”

The friends spent Amira’s 30th birthday together, and the two posed with their arms around each other in front of a sign that read “I fell in love today,” so the pair was definitely being coy with inquiring minds.

Amira’s former fiance auctioned off her engagement ring on eBay

When Andrew and Amira became engaged, Andrew surprised Amira with a gorgeous emerald ring that was worth approximately $8,000. The ring was made of white gold with an emerald center stone, surrounded by diamonds.

But once their relationship ended, Andrew found the ring only left him with sad memories, and decided to sell the once priceless sparkler. The ring was mailed back to him by Amira after their split, and his sister, who helped him with the auction, said, “It’s a beautiful ring that deserves another chance.”

There is no word on how much the ring ended up selling for, but hopefully the buyer had better luck with it than Andrew and Amira.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.