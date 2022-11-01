90 Day Fiance: Amira Lollysa red hot in corset mini dress for LA Fashion Week

Amira Lollysa struts her stuff in a red corset mini dress. Pic credit: @amira_90day/Instagram

Amira Lollysa has been doing a lot of modeling recently and looked the part in her outfit at Los Angeles Fashion Week.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a clip from the event where she checked out the latest fashions while clad in a fiery red dress.

The video posted on social media showed Amira in the skintight mini outfit with a lace-up corseted detail in the front with thick straps at the top.

In one clip, Amira struck a confident pose in the body-hugging dress as she snapped photos outside while the wind blew her long hair, which she wore in voluminous curls down her shoulders.

She paired the outfit with nude pumps and a matching clutch and kept the jewelry to a minimum.

The TLC personality also showed the rooftop location where the event was held and gave a sneak preview of a few pieces shown on the runway.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared the video on Instagram, showing her having fun while viewing the latest fashions.

She didn’t tag the designer of her dress in the post, but she mentioned Oh Polly in the hashtags, and we found the exact dress on their website.

Amira was wearing the red Nalda lace-up corset mini dress, but it is also available in black, white, and blue. It features sheer mesh paneling, a hidden zipper at the back, and built-in corsetry to accentuate the waist.

Amira’s body-hugging dress is still available on the website for $78.

The 90 Day Fiance star, who we first met on Season 8 of the show, gave props to the people involved in the event in the caption of her Instagram post, along with a message of gratitude.

“It is such a great honor and privilege to be part of the @lafashionweek LA Fashion Show @ny_fmc. @jeanemarieofficial you did it again! ” wrote Amira. 🔥 #lafashionweek #lafashiondistrict #lafashionshow #fashiondistrict #ohpolly.”

“Huge thanks to @beluminousskinoc for my stunning spray tan ♥️,” she added.

The company responsible for giving Amira her tan for LA Fashion Week also posted a sweet message after she tagged them in the post.

“Stunning 😍!!! Thank you so much for trusting me for this special event! You are such a beautiful person inside and out 🫶🏼,” they responded.

Pic credit: @amira_90day/Instagram

The TLC personality also got some love from her Instagram followers, some of whom posted heart-eye emojis in the comments.

One Instagram user also wrote, “You look beautiful.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.