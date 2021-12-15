90 Day Fiance: Amira gets backlash for dancing in sexy lingerie to promote packaged meals

Amira Lollysa gets comments about her lingerie-clad video. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Amira Lollysa recently posted a sexy video on social media clad in lingerie but now she’s getting backlash. Amira’s video which was shared a few hours ago sparked outrage from many of her followers who didn’t quite get the point of her post.

The video was supposed to be a promotional post for a paid partnership with a company that makes packaged meals. However, her sexy tactic to get more eyes on the product has backfired and now all she’s getting is backlash.

Amira wears lingerie to promote packaged meals

The 90 Day Fiance star has over 70,000 Instagram followers thanks to her appearance on the popular TLC show. And with her growing social media following, Amira has partnered with a few brands to promote their products.

However, her strategy to advertise Real Good Foods Co. is not sitting well with many of her followers. Amira posted a video clad in Victoria’s Secret lingerie and high heels while holding a box of waffles in one hand. In the video, Life is Good by Future is playing in the background as Amira attempts to dance while awkwardly holding the box in one hand.

Amira appears to be standing in her passage and the video starts with her attempting a sexy pose then proceeds to start dancing. She then walks closer towards the camera with the box of waffles in her hand and continues her sexy dance.

“Like me, you can get your amazing @realgoodfoods meals at your local grocery store! They are available in all stores nationwide!!! They are low carb and high protein! Life is good with #realgoodfoods,” wrote the reality TV personality in her post.

Amira gets backlash for awkward video

The 90 Day Fiance star felt good enough about the video to post it on Instagram, but her followers had quite the reaction.

It’s safe today many people felt the awkward video wasn’t the way to go in promoting the packaged meals and they made that known in the comment section of Amira’s post.

“This is embarrassing! I absolutely love and adore you but you don’t need to devalue yourself by becoming more sexual! ” wrote one Instagram user.

“Oh dear, put some clothes on…this is a little sad!” said someone else.

One person questioned, “Why are you advertising food almost naked?” and another commenter simply wrote “desperation.”

Amira caught wind of the comments regarding the sexy video because some of them have since been deleted from her page.

One Instagram user noticed that her comment was removed so she blasted the TLC alum for that too. “So now you remove comments that don’t support this? How fake can one be, so I will say it again…have some respect for yourself if not for the brand.”

Do you think Amira’s video is too racy for promoting waffles or is it a good strategy to get eyes on the brand?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.