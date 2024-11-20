90 Day Fiance alum Tom Brooks secretly marries Mariah Fineman

Congratulations are in order for Tom Brooks!

After secretly tying the knot last month, the former 90 Day Fiance star is now a married man.

Englishman Tom wed his longtime fiancee, Mariah Fineman, in a hush-hush ceremony in October 2024.

Tom spilled the tea on Instagram when he wished Mariah a happy birthday.

In the post, Tom cozied up to his lady love of three years, both casually dressed for the happy couple’s photo.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the picture’s caption, Tom wrote, “Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world! I love being your husband ♥️ #happybirthday.”

Tom’s caption certainly got tongues wagging since none of his fans and followers knew that he and Mariah had tied the knot—and it happened over a month ago.

Tom confirms he married Mariah in October 2024

In the comments section, Tom received a bombardment of feedback, including well-wishes and questions about getting hitched unbeknownst to his social media followers.

One of Tom’s followers commented, “You guys got married!!!!”

“Yes we did,” Tom confirmed.

Pic credit: @tombrooks_tv/Instagram

Another Instagram user asked when Tom and Mariah got married, and he replied that the date was October 10.

“Wait. What,” added another commenter. “You all got married!!? Congratulations!”

In response, Tom rebuffed critics who claimed his and Mariah’s relationship wouldn’t last.

The London-based TLC star wrote, “We certainly did so for all those that said it wouldn’t last.”

Tom and Mariah also gave their followers a glimpse of her massive sparkler.

In his Instagram Story, Tom recorded Mariah driving as he zoomed in on her left ring finger to reveal an enormous diamond ring and matching white gold band.

Tom showed off Mariah’s glimmering wedding ring. Pic credit: @tombrooks_tv/Instagram

Neither Tom nor Mariah – who split their time between London and Las Vegas – have shared details about their special day with their fans.

Being in a long-distance relationship, it’s unclear whether they got married in the United States or the United Kingdom and whether they’re still long-distance or have settled in one location.

We’re guessing that they either want to keep the details of their nuptials private or are waiting to share the news as a storyline in another 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

Tom referred to Mariah as “wifey” in his Instagram Story. Pic credit: @ladym_tv/Instagram

Mariah rejected Tom’s marriage proposal in 2022

Speaking of 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, the news of their top-secret marriage came as a shock to Tom and Mariah’s fans.

That’s because the last we heard from the couple, Mariah had turned down his marriage proposal.

During a stint in Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, Tom got down on one knee during a romantic picnic date and asked Mariah to marry him.

However, Mariah couldn’t accept Tom’s proposal, responding, “I can’t take that right now, Thomas. I’m sorry.”

Before dating Mariah, Tom was introduced to 90 Day Fiance fans as Darcey Silva’s love interest in Season 3 of Before the 90 Days.

Darcey and Tom attempted a long-distance relationship, but they weren’t successful.

Their breakup was messy, and eventually, they called it quits on their relationship and moved on with new partners.

90 Day Diaries is currently on hiatus on TLC.