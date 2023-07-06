90 Day Fiance alum Stephanie Matto fires back at body shamers who ridiculed her cheeky bikini pic

Stephanie Matto bared some major skin in a set of Fourth of July photos, but the 90 Day Fiance alum’s cheeky share wasn’t well-received by her haters.

The 32-year-old reality TV star-turned-fart jar entrepreneur has switched gears and, these days has been promoting her NSFW business endeavors.

Stephanie took some time off from sharing explicit content to tone it down a few notches and wish her Instagram followers a Happy Independence Day.

In the post, Stephanie donned a low-cut one-piece black swimsuit with a Brazilian cut, which revealed plenty of skin, including much of her derriere.

The TLC alum posed in front of her pool in the first shot, facing away from the pool with her head turned towards the camera. Stephanie held a patriotic red-white-and-blue wind spinner in her hand with a serious expression on her face.

Stephanie faced the camera in the second shot, smiling with one hand on her hip and the other holding her wind spinner.

“Lookin’ like your hot neighbor on this fine 4th of July! Looking even better on #unfiltrd though 🤪 #4thofjuly,” Stephanie wrote in the accompanying caption.

Stephanie’s share garnered nearly 6,000 likes, and many of her fans gushed over her sexy Fourth of July photos.

But a cheeky swimsuit post from a reality TV star wouldn’t be complete without criticism from body-shaming trolls, right? And that was exactly the case.

Critics mock Stephanie Matto’s bikini body

One of Stephanie’s critics chose to mock her posterior region with a comment that read, “Damn flap jack 😂😂. STOOOOOOP 🤦🏿‍♂️🤣”

Stephanie fired back, not once, but twice — she first asked her body-shaming troll, “Does it make you feel better putting down a womans body online 🤷‍♀️?” before adding, “😂 hope it made your 4th of july better! Cheers 🍻”

Stephanie clapped back at a critic who mocked her derriere. Pic credit: @stapankamatto/Instagram

One of Stephanie’s followers had nothing but kind words for the Connecticut native, though.

“I love love that this was not edited or filtered,” the fan wrote.

However, Stephanie admitted that she reconsidered sharing the skin-baring snaps in their natural state after reading some of the ill-mannered comments.

“Some of the mean comments make me think i should’ve but f**k it,” she wrote.

Stephanie jokingly told one of her Instagram followers that she considered editing her photo amid the criticism she received. Pic credit: @stapankamatto/Instagram

Some more of the disparaging comments from Stephanie’s detractors can be seen below.

Stephanie received some disparaging comments on her bikini post. Pic credit: @stapankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie has made a mint with her bizarre business ventures since her time on 90 Day Fiance

While the 90 Day Fiance alum is looking to make a name for herself in a different type of business venture these days, Stephanie is best known for selling her farts in jars.

The unlikely money-maker proved to be a lucrative business deal for Stephanie, who was selling her jarred flatulence for $1,000 per jar at one point — and that was the sale price.

Stephanie was so happy with the success of her fart-jar business that she tried her hand at selling her other bodily excretions. At one point, Stephanie somehow discovered fans willing to pay for her boob sweat before she expanded on the idea even further and sold her farted-in sheets to paying customers.

Despite her peculiar career path, Stephanie remains unbothered and laughing all the way to the bank. Dubbing herself one of the richest cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, at one point, Stephanie had raked in over $90,000 from selling her farts in a jar.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.