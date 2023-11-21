90 Day Fiance alum Stephanie Davison blasts the show’s ‘deceptive’ and ‘abusive’ editing

Disgruntled 90 Day Fiance alum Stephanie Davison has been laying low since her embarrassing debut on the popular series, but now she’s blasting the show.

Stephanie called out the “abusive” and “deceptive” editing that she warned would all be exposed soon.

In the lengthy message, Stephanie noted that much of her messy storyline was made up as she was told what to say and do during filming.

In case you need a refresher, we were introduced to the then 52-year-old businesswoman in Season 8, and her romance with 27-year-old Ryan Carr was the most memorable storyline of the season.

The self-proclaimed cougar met her young lover while on vacation in Brazil and kicked off a long-distance romance that spanned three years.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She applied for a K1 visa for Ryan, but due to the pandemic, it kept getting delayed, so Stephanie made the trip back to Belize to see him.

That’s really where the drama started, as Ryan was seemingly in it only for what he could get from Stephanie — and he got quite a bit.

The Skin Envy Medispa founder sent hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars per month to Ryan and his family, and she bought him a slew of fancy gadgets and clothes for her visit.

However, things took a turn for the worse, and she snatched all her fancy gifts back when she broke it off with Ryan and ran into the arms of his cousin Harris, the beneficiary of the regifted items.

There were several things wrong with that picture, one being that Harris was married and living with his wife and kids.

Stephanie eventually returned to the U.S. after calling it off with Harris, but she later aired her displeasure at how she was shown on TV and claimed her storyline was fake.

Stephanie Davison blasts 90 Day Fiance on social media and accuses them of ‘deceptive’ editing

Stephanie Davison shared a lengthy rant on Instagram blasting 90 Day Fiance and the editors on the show while calling out some of the fake storylines.

“The best compliment I receive is when people who watched 90 Day tell me I was the most honest and real. They saw through the DECEPTIVE editing. I wouldn’t follow their script,” she wrote.

According to the TLC alum, there wasn’t a script written out, but they “told her LINE AFTER LINE what to say and do.”

She also gave a few examples in the post.

Stephanie Davison is teaming up with Love Is Blind alum to expose ‘abusive editing’

It seems another reality reckoning is happening, but this time, it’s Love is Blind alum Nick Thompson behind the wheel.

Stephanie revealed that Nick’s UCAN Foundation includes 400 lawyers and therapists who will help to “stop the abuse and lies of ‘reality’ TV” and the “Abusive editing along with illegal contracts.”

“There is the reality, and UCAN is going to expose all the shows,” said Stephanie.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.