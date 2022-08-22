90 Day Fiance alum Russ Mayfield announces new career path

Russ announced a change in his career. Pic credit: @russ_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Russ Mayfield recently announced a new, “really fun and exciting” career path.

The pandemic put a wrench in many people’s careers, and Russ was no exception. He struggled to find work after being laid off during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former oil engineer from Oklahoma and his Colombian-born wife, Paola Mayfield, decided to move into an RV and relocate to Florida, where Paola became their family’s main source of income.

Paola often came under fire by 90 Day Fiance viewers who felt the professional wrestler was too critical of Russ and felt she forced her husband to quit his job.

Now, Russ has announced that he is taking his career in a completely different direction than the oil industry – he’s working in the field of voiceover acting.

Taking to Instagram recently, the 35-year-old former reality TV star announced, “I have been learning something really fun and exciting and I am so glad that I finally get to share it with all of you 😎!”

His caption continued, “It’s voiceover acting!! #edgestudiovo is AMAZING to work with and I am learning so much about this unique skill. I can’t wait to make my debut in voiceover acting! Stay posted to go on this journey with me and see my progress! 🤙🏻”

Along with his caption, Russ included two selfies as he sat in front of his laptop, looking happy and ready to tackle his work.

Some of Russ’ 364,000 Instagram followers took to the comments where they congratulated him on his major life change.

Russ receives support for his career path change

“Congratulations! I always wanted to try this but never knew how to get into it! Best to you! 😍,” read one comment from a supportive fan, to which Russ replied, “definitely more to come!”

Paying the former TLC star a compliment, another comment read from a fan read, “Such a hard worker and a great dad 💙”

Russ was appreciative of the fans who showed up in the comments section to show their support for him as he tackles his latest career goals.

Are Russ and Paola headed for divorce?

Aside from his career path change, Russ has been dealing with some other major changes in his life. During an appearance on Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries, Russ’ wife Paola admitted to ongoing trouble within their marriage and even considered the D-word.

“Recently, I’ve been asking for a divorce a couple of times,” Paola confessed during a couples’ therapy session. “He wants to fight for the marriage, but I’m getting to a breaking point… I don’t wanna keep fighting for this.”

For his part, Russ added, “I really have lost a lot of who I am and where I stand and I know that I’m not following through with what I have promised her.” Perhaps Russ’ new career path can also help mend his marriage.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.