90 Day Fiance alum Riley Diego shows off impressive 50-lb. weight loss: ‘I need to be healthy’

It’s been a minute since we heard from 90 Day Fiance personality Riley Diego.

Riley and his Vietnamese love interest, Violet Tuyet, were featured in Season 6 of the flagship series’ spinoff, Before the 90 Days.

Their up-and-down relationship was deemed toxic off the bat, and we watched as these two struggled to find a common ground.

Cultural differences, frequent disagreements, and a pregnancy scare all played a role in their tumultuous love story, and eventually, they went their separate ways.

Since his appearance on TLC, Riley has been focusing on himself, and it shows.

The Pennsylvania native is looking more slender than ever, thanks to putting his health first.

Riley Diego is looking lean and strong in his latest workout selfie

Earlier this month, Riley uploaded a selfie showing off the results of his hard work at the gym.

In the photo, set to the song Everything Remains Raw by Busta Rhymes, Riley was clad in his workout gear at the gym, sporting a t-shirt, pants, a weightlifting belt, and tennis shoes, looking strong and confident.

In the accompanying caption, the retired U.S. Army vet wrote, “Meds be knocking me out and I wake up around 11pm. No excuse, I’m in this place doing what I have to because I need to be healthy.”

Riley’s post was met with an outpouring of compliments from his Instagram followers, who gushed over his strong and lean new physique.

The 90 Day Fiance alum has dropped an impressive 50 pounds

In response to one of his fans, Riley revealed that he’s dropped a whopping 50 pounds so far.

“Looking great Riley! How much have you lost?” asked one of his followers. “I know you added some muscle mass too!! Great job! I need inspiration!”

Riley revealed, “I started at 290 I’m now 240.”

Riley has a new woman in his life to complement his healthy new physique

As for his love life, Riley’s new woman is a familiar face to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers.

You will likely remember his friend, Lexi, who drove him to the airport and watched his dogs while he flew to Vietnam to visit Violet.

Lexi is a fellow cigar aficionado like Riley, and their fans and followers are over the moon to see that they ended up together.

Riley and Lexi have shared quite a few couples’ photos on their respective Instagram feeds.

The two went Instagram official with their romance in February 2024, shortly after rumors circulated that Riley was involved with a fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate, Kimberly Menzies.

Despite some flirty exchanges on social media, Kimberly set the record straight earlier this year when she told her Instagram followers that she and Riley’s relationship was purely platonic and they were BFFs, not boyfriend and girlfriend.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.