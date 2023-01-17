Paola snaps a car selfie in October 2021. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield turned up the heat to kick off the week in a dazzling ensemble highlighting her enviable curves.

As a professional wrestler and fitness enthusiast, Paola knows how to keep her body looking fabulous, and it shows.

The former TLC star shared a Reel to her Instagram page to wish her fans and followers a Happy Monday, and her ensemble sent temperatures soaring.

Paola was clad in head-to-toe black, donning a black blazer, matching shorts, and a pair of ankle booties that reached her mid-calf, making for a sultry ensemble that showed off her toned legs, compliments of the hard work she puts in at the gym.

The former reality TV star opted to wear her blazer open, showcasing a beautiful, jewel-encrusted bra underneath that accentuated her killer abs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Colombian-born beauty sported her new, crimson-colored hair, putting her long locks in a high ponytail with side-swept bangs and loose waves cascading down her back.

Paola Mayfield is stunning in head-to-toe black to wish fans a ‘Happy Monday’

Paola’s bold red lip color perfectly complemented the hue of her hair, and the rest of her makeup was on point, with defined brows, lash extensions, and a berry-colored blush to highlight her flawless complexion.

The accompanying caption for the Reel, set to Miley Cyrus’ new hit, Flowers, read “Feliz lunes❤️,” written in Paola’s native language Spanish, which translates into English, “Happy Monday.”

Paola has experimented with several different hair colors, but judging by the comments section of her post, her fans prefer her as a redhead.

“Red hair is the best and sexiest look for you,” wrote one of Paola’s admirers, while another penned, “Paola blaze my favorite fighter beautiful hair.”

Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

“[Your] hair is finally back in red 👌👌🥵🥵🥵🥵,” read another comment from a fan, with another paying Paola a compliment that read, “So beautiful ❤. Styling..hairdress…. everything… 👏👏👏”

Paola has found success in the fitness industry after 90 Day Fiance

In addition to her work as a professional wrestler under her ring name Paola Blaze/La Reina del Fuego, Paola also works as a certified personal trainer, nutrition coach, and Zumba instructor. She also sells personalized items for her millions of fans.

Her website offers her customers signed photographs, many showcasing her modeling her wrestling attire, starting at $15. She also sells Paola Blaze merchandise emblazoned with her logo, including baby onesies, men’s, women’s, and children’s t-shirts, and FlexFit hats.

On her website, Paola’s fans can also snag some secondhand wardrobe pieces, such as a pair of Christian Louboutin sneakers worn by her husband, Russ Mayfield, during the Season 4 Tell All for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? as well as Russ’ Season 3 Tell All Christian Louboutin slip-on shoes.

Since her time on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Paola has maximized her reality TV fame and has parlayed it into a fitness-based career doing what she loves. Her hard work in the gym and training others has certainly paid off, and she’s never looked better.

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 22, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.