90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield visits plastic surgeon, teases ‘time for a change’

Paola Mayfield of 90 Day Fiance fame is looking to make a major change.

The stunning Colombian announced that she paid a visit to a plastic surgeon this week, and it looks like she’ll be the latest reality TV star to go under the knife.

Paola looks incredible, so we can’t imagine what she might want to change about her appearance, but we’ll get to that later.

Paola posted a Boomerang to her Instagram Stories this week, along with a photo of herself and Dr. Kamran Azad, a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic surgery of the breast and body.

In the 36-year-old beauty’s Boomerang, Paola was joined by her husband, Russ Mayfield, and their 4-year-old son, Axel, as the trio was seated in the doctor’s office.

The caption for the upload read, “Time for a change!”

Paola Mayfield’ can’t wait’ to change her appearance with plastic surgery

In the next slide, Paola and Dr. Azad snapped a side-by-side photo in his office. Paola wore a plunging pink top, white denim shorts, and pink slides with gold embellishments.

Paola was all smiles for the photo, which was captioned, “Can’t wait!!”

The 90 Day Fiance Season 1 alum didn’t specify what type of surgery she plans to have, but Dr. Azan’s specialties could offer a clue. According to Dr. Azan’s website, he performs breast augmentations (including implants, implant exchanges, and lifts), tummy tucks, Mommy Makeovers, liposuction, Brazilian butt lifts, and arm lifts.

Dr. Azan also offers Botox and dermal filler injections, scar revision surgery, thigh lifts, and liposuction of the chin.

Again, we can’t comprehend that Paola would want to change anything about her body, given the fabulous shape she’s in, but that’s her prerogative.

As a personal trainer, professional wrestler, and certified nutrition coach, Paola knows how to keep her body in tip-top form. She regularly rocks teeny-tiny bikinis on Instagram, garnering plenty of attention for her fabulous physique.

Paola will join a growing list of 90 Day Fiance cast members who have gone under the knife

The former 90 Day Fiance star certainly won’t be the first to alter her appearance via plastic surgery and/or cosmetic procedures. The first names that come to mind when we mention 90 Day Fiance stars past and present who have gone under the knife are Darcey and Stacey Silva.

The Silva sisters have been upfront about the extensive work they’ve had done to modify their looks. Others have fessed up to their work, too, while some have remained tight-lipped amid speculation they had work done.

Most recently, 90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik teased getting a boob job after telling her Instagram followers that she was on the hunt for a reputable plastic surgeon in her area.

Another 90 Day Fiance star who has come clean about having plastic surgery is Yara Zaya, who admitted to a nose job, a breast augmentation, Botox, and fillers. Anfisa Nava is another TLC alum who revealed that she had a nose job, and Angela Deem underwent a full body transformation, including a breast reduction, gastric sleeve surgery, and liposuction.

There are others, too, like Rebecca Parrott, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Deavan Clegg, and Fernanda Flores, who have visited plastic surgeons’ offices or beauty spas to enhance their looks.

Paola’s previous plastic surgery

This wouldn’t be the first surgery or procedure that Paola has had done. Back in 2018, she revealed that she underwent a breast augmentation and had lip fillers injected to fix one side of her upper lip that was “uneven.”

“I did my boobs way before I came to the USA, and I regret it as I have big boobs before, and now that I’m pregnant, my genetics are popping out more,” Paola admitted on Instagram.

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to find out what Paola is having done and for her to share the results.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c, and Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.