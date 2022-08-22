90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield strikes a pose in see-through top and leather pants

Paola showed off her jaw-dropping curves in a pair of leather pants and a sheer top. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield continues to showcase her jaw-dropping figure, this time in a see-through top and a pair of skintight leather pants.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance during the flagship series’ inaugural season, Paola has expanded her career opportunities.

Paola wrestles professionally under the stage name Paola Blaze/The Dark Angel and is also a personal trainer, nutritional coach, and Zumba instructor who offers her clients online coaching, meal plans, and workout programs.

Due to her active lifestyle, it’s no surprise that Paola is in great shape and often shows off her impressive physique on social media for her millions of adoring fans.

For Paola, being a professional wrestler means lots of opportunities to travel, have meet and greets with her fans, and photo shoot opportunities.

That was the case recently when Paola was featured on professional photographer Ed Simons’ Instagram page, who photographs for NWA, or National Wrestling Alliance.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield poses in see-through top and leather pants

A photo share on Instagram over the weekend showed Paola posing in an all-black ensemble that showed off the Colombian-born beauty’s ample derriere. The post was captioned, “Are you watching @nwa #powerrr? @paola_mayfield @paolablaze.”

For the shot, Paola donned a black, see-through, long-sleeved top paired with a black bra, which could be seen peeking through from underneath, as well as her arm and shoulder tattoos.

Paola paired the sheer top with a pair of black leather pants that looked as though they were painted on, accentuating her trim waistline and famously curvy bottom. The mom to Axel and wife to Russ Mayfield looked stunning in the photo, and not just her body looked incredible.

Paola wore her long, brunette hair down with side-swept bangs as she turned her body slightly forward, allowing her figure to take center stage in the sultry snap. Except for a bright red lip, Paola kept her makeup neutral and gave a serious gaze to the camera as she held one hand above her head for the gorgeous shot.

Paola works hard to maintain her enviable physique

Paola works hard in the gym to maintain her toned figure and it shows. Earlier this summer, she gave her fans a glimpse of what one of her pre-wrestling match workouts look like.

The South American-born stunner helps keep her derriere in tip-top shape by getting in her reps on the glute machine and keeps her legs strong and toned with hip abductor workouts before ending with a warm steam shower. Paola clearly knows what works for her, both in the kitchen and in the gym, and it shows.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.