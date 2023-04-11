90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield rumored to star in new reality TV show

Paola Mayfield may be done filming for 90 Day Fiance, but it looks as though she may be gearing up for another reality TV series.

There is speculation online that Paola has joined the cast of a show currently in production.

The show’s working title is Either The Boss or The Goat, slated to premiere on Amazon/FreeVee.

Paola would be joined by several other reality TV stars, including Alyssa Edward from Drag Race, CJ Franco from F Boy Island, Davonne Rogers from Big Brother and The Challenge, Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City, Joe Amabile from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Joey Sasso from The Circle and Perfect Match, Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules, Lauren Speed Hamilton from Love Is Blind Season 1, Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset and The Traitors, Tayshia Adams from The Bachelorette, Teck Holmes from The Real World: Hawaii and The Challenge, and Wendell Holland from Survivor.

Reportedly, the alternates are James Wallington from The Amazing Race and Giannina Gibelli from Season 1 of Love is Blind.

The information came from a Vevmo forum thread, which also reported that filming is already underway as of last week.

Could Paola Mayfield’s recent talk about a ‘new chapter’ be a reference to her return to reality TV?

Paola recently teased a “new chapter” in her professional career, which could likely be her appearance on the reality series. As Monsters and Critics reported, Paola told her Twitter followers, “Amazing things happen for those who believe and work hard for it!”

A day later, Paola tweeted again, this time writing, “Today I start a new adventure, a new chapter, something I will forever remember! Wish me luck! #thankyouuniverse.”

Last month, upon returning from a trip to Colombia, Paola told her Instagram followers, “I’m back and catching up with everything and getting ready for everything that is coming!”

Paola has focused on wrestling and fitness coaching since her time on 90 Day Fiance

Paola was one of the first couples to appear in the 90 Day Fiance franchise during Season 1. She moved from Colombia to the U.S. to marry her husband, Russ Mayfield.

After appearing on several 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, Paola turned away from reality TV to focus on her wrestling career. Paola wrestles professionally under her ring name, Paola Blaze. In addition, she’s a certified personal trainer, nutrition coach, and Zumba instructor.

These days, Paola has been traveling for work, although she hasn’t shared details about where she is or what exactly she’s working on. Her latest post on Instagram featured her posing for some photos inside her hotel room.

Paola was dressed casually in a hot pink crop top and gray sweatpants and simply captioned her post, “#workingmom 🤓.”

