Miona Bell knows how to put her talents to good use. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum, Miona Bell, was stunning as she transformed her look with various hairstyles.

Miona not only knows how to keep others looking good with her beauty line, but she also knows what works to keep herself looking fabulous.

The Serbian native proved that her ponytail line is versatile and can transform a look from ordinary to glam in a matter of minutes.

Taking to her Instagram, where she boasts 212,000 followers, Miona shared a Reel set to the song Take on Me by Mia Amare and Sarah Bird.

“Trying different colors of Miona Beauty ponytails,” read the text over Miona’s video as she prepared to show her fans and followers how to rock her ponytails in various styles and colors.

Miona looked incredible in the video, donning a belly-baring, halter-neck white crop top tied in the back and secured in the front with a silver ring, highlighting her toned abs. She paired her top with khaki pants and oversized gold hoop earrings; as always, her makeup was flawless.

90 Day Fiance alum Miona Bell rocks a crop top for ponytail tutorial

She began her tutorial by slicking her hair into a high bun, then applying her Miona Beauty brand’s hair wax to tame any flyaways. Next, Miona modeled the Moon ponytail in color T1B/BUG, a gorgeous mahogany tone with beachy waves.

The Boho ponytail in color K16 was next, as Miona looked stunning in the blonde ponytail with a top knot and loose waves. Her final look featured the Mimi ponytail in the salt and pepper color, providing an Ombre effect. She ended her recording by blowing a kiss to her fans with a smile.

Miona plugged her brand in the caption, “Which ponytail is your favorite one? SHOP on mionabeauty.com 🥰”

Miona showcases her talents across several business endeavors

In addition to her Miona Beauty line – which offers ponytails, wigs, and hair wax and has accumulated more than 35,000 followers on Instagram – Miona is also a talented makeup artist. She showcases her impressive work on her Miona Makeup Instagram page, where she’s amassed over 8,000 followers.

Miona has expanded on her reality TV fame and runs a Poshmark page alongside her husband and fellow TLC star, Jibri Bell.

The couple also runs their YouTube channel, @JibriandMiona, where they share opinions, snippets of their personal lives, and cooking videos with their 9.76K subscribers. They also share a TikTok account, where Miona advertises her brands and shares beauty tips and tricks.

Miona also earns supplemental income by recording personalized videos on Cameo, where she writes, “Hello I’m Miona from 90 day fiance! I will make a super cool video message for your business or a personal message for you or your loved ones, for whatever the occasion might be! Love you guys!” All of Miona’s clients have obviously been pleased with her Cameos, given her nothing short of five-star reviews.

Miona has certainly proven that she’s not only a pretty face but a skilled and motivated businesswoman who has found success after reality TV.

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 22, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.