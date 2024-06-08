90 Day Fiance alum Mike Berk gets married

Former 90 Day Fiance star Mike Berk is officially off the market!

That’s because the New York native married his fiancee of one year, Tatiana, a native of Colombia.

While Mike has yet to share details of the happy news with his social media fans and followers, @90dayfianceupdate was the first to report it.

Two wedding photos were included in the Instagram post, picturing Mike dipping Tatiana for an outdoor kiss near the water.

Another photo showed the bride and groom walking down the aisle after becoming Mr. and Mrs. Berk.

90 Day Fiance fans headed straight for the comments section of the post to send Mike and Tatiana their congratulations.

90 Day Fiance fans are happy for Mike Berk

“Good for him!” read one comment, with another Instagram user adding, “Congrats Mike.”

“Absolutely beautiful couldn’t happen to a better man you deserve the best,” added @non_of_yourbiz.

90 Day Fiance viewer @mariana_titi wrote that Mike isn’t a “bad guy,” he was “just desperate.”

The last comment is likely aimed at Mike’s relationship with his former fiancee, Ximena Morales.

Mike and Ximena Morales’ relationship was toxic

Mike and Ximena’s hot-and-cold relationship played out during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Ximena wasn’t well received by 90 Day Fiance fans, who felt she mistreated Mike by frequently insulting him, yet accepting his financial assistance.

Most 90 Day Fiance viewers felt that Ximena was using Mike for his money and possibly a green card, but they also had qualms about Mike’s character.

Some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers called him a hypocrite, accused him of racism, and grossed them out with his lack of hygiene habits.

Despite Ximena and Mike’s relationship coming to a messy end, it wasn’t long before Mike was back on the dating scene.

Shortly after breaking it off with Ximena in 2022, Mike began soft-launching Tatiana on social media, and by February 2023, the duo was engaged.

Mike spoke with In Touch following his proposal, telling the outlet that his fiancee, Tatiana, a nail technician, has helped him “become a better person.”

“I am grateful to have met Tatiana [and she] helps me every day,” Mike gushed.

According to Mike, Tatiana helped him get over his and Ximena’s messy breakup, too.

“She had helped me so much to forget the past and all the heartache I endured,” Mike continued. “I am not the same person as people have previously seen. We also work together in all aspects of life to be successful.”

