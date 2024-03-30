90 Day Fiance alum Mike Berk debuts his Colombian fiancee

After a year of keeping his fiancee under wraps, Mike Berk has finally hard-launched his lady love.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum is introducing his wife-to-be, Tatiana, to the world.

Mike and Tatiana have been engaged for over a year, and until now, he had kept her face private on Instagram.

But that changed on Friday when Mike uploaded a selfie of himself and the blonde who has captured his heart.

In the photo, Mike put his arm around Tatiana as he snapped the pic, both of them smiling.

“Love You♥️♥️♥️,” Mike began his caption. “There will be plenty more photos.”

Mike shared a selfie with his new woman this week. Pic credit: @mikeyb90day/Instagram

In addition to hard-launching his fiancee on Instagram, Mike also spoke with In Touch about the Colombian-born nail technician.

Mike Berk’s fiancee Tatiana helped him become ‘a better person’

“I am grateful to have met Tatiana,” Mike told the outlet. “She has helped me become a better person and helps me every day.”

“She had helped me so much to forget the past and all the heartache I endured,” Mike continued.

“I am not the same person as people have previously seen. We also work together in all aspects of life to be successful.”

The 90 Day Fiance alum began dating Tatiana seven months after breaking off his engagement with Ximena Morales

Mike got down on one knee in February 2023 and popped the question to Tatiana, and she accepted, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

The New York native began soft-launching Tatiana on social media in 2022 following his split from Ximena Morales, another native of Colombia.

Mike and Ximena shared a tumultuous relationship

Mike and Ximena’s up-and-down relationship was featured in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Ximena came under intense fire for the way she treated Mike, frequently insulting him but accepting his financial contributions.

Ximena slammed Mike for his gross habits, Mike accused her of using him for his money, and Mike was shocked when he discovered that Ximena once lived with a hitman.

Mike met Ximena on a cam site where she was working as a model. But Mike told TLC’s producers that they met on Tinder.

Following their messy split, Ximena called out Mike online for lying and even accused him of physical abuse.

Since their split, it’s unclear whether Ximena has moved on with another man, as most of her Instagram posts are suggestive selfies.

