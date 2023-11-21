90 Day Fiance alum Mike Berk calls his new fiancee ‘the love of my life’

Mike Berk could not imagine his life without Ximena Morales during his tumultuous relationship with the Colombian native, but a lot has changed.

The last time we saw Mike on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, he was heartbroken over Ximena — but now he has a new woman, and she is the love of his life.

The 37-year-old has been teasing the mystery woman on social media for quite some time, but he has yet to show her face or even reveal her name.

Meanwhile, this is not just a rebound because Mike has plans to marry her.

Monsters and Critics revealed earlier this year that Mike was engaged, and the happy couple spent their first Valentine’s Day together in February.

While some might have doubted the new romance, Mike is proving the naysayers wrong because his relationship is still going strong.

Mike Berk shares photos of his new fiancee and calls her the ‘love of my life’

Mike shared a few photos on Instagram after a romantic getaway with his fiancee, and he raved about her once again.

The first photo showed Mike looking into the camera with his fiancee’s face turned in the opposite direction, with her face hidden. However, her hand rested on his chest, and we spotted the sparkling engagement ring.

The second photo showed the couple on the beach with a stunning sunset in the background, but the pose remained the same, with the woman’s face hidden.

“You are what holds me together. I love you and grateful to have found you. You are the love of my life #amordemivida our vacation to Santa Marta was amazing.” Mike captioned the post.

” I couldn’t think of anyone else to be with on our vacation to Playa Blanca y Taganga. #teamo.”

90 Day Fiance critics question why Mike’s fiancee is being so mysterious

This is not the first time the 90 Day Fiance star has shown off his girlfriend on Instagram, although we’re yet to see her face.

Some critics are having a problem with that as Mike continues to rave about her on social media.

After his latest post, a few frustrated viewers questioned why the special woman in Mike’s life was being so inconspicuous.

“Why doesn’t she ever show her face? Just curious,” said one commenter.

“Why post pics if she’s not showing her face??” said someone else.

One Instagram user asked, “Who is he dating? We can never see her.”

Pic credit: @mikey90day/Instagram

However, one person reasoned that the TLC star is “Prob not showing her face as to not break their NDA because they are gonna be in the next season.”

