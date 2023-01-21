90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Mahogany Roca has been sharing a lot of sultry photos on social media lately, and her latest set of selfies was no exception.

The Peruvian-born beauty has exuded confidence in recent months on her Instagram, where she hasn’t shied away from showing off her new look.

Ahead of the weekend, the former reality TV star shared two snaps to her Instagram Stories, and she didn’t leave much to the imagination.

Posing in front of a full-length mirror, Mahogany went into selfie mode as she snapped two photos, clad in a sheer, white teddy. The daring neckline accentuated her curvy figure, and the thin fabric on the lower half showcased her taut midsection.

The lingerie’s high-cut leg showcased Mahogany’s shapely lower half, and she added a pair of translucent heels to complement her look.

Mahogany wore her chestnut-colored hair down in tousled waves and parted in the center, its length nearly reaching her waist, and her makeup included heavy eyeliner, rosy pink blush, and a pale pink color on her lips. Popping one hip for the photos delivered a feminine edge to the pics.

90 Day Fiance alum Mahogany Roca is an ‘angel’ in white lingerie

She captioned the first snap with a hashtag reading “myangel” and included a similar hashtag on the second photo, which read “angel.”

Mahogany’s provocative photos come on the heels of a recent Instagram post in which she insinuated that she and her 90 Day Fiance love interest, Ben Rathbun, are married.

In a carousel of photos, the 23-year-old included one of Ben lying in bed, with his arms extended above himself. Ben was wearing a gold band on his left ring finger, seemingly signaling the two had tied the knot following their August 2022 engagement.

Mahogany plugs Estee Lauder

Mahogany has showcased an altered appearance lately – could it be plastic surgery or makeup artistry? She has plugged Estee Lauder’s products on Instagram on more than one occasion.

In an April 2022 Instagram post, Mahogany touted the brand as she posed in a black tank and hot pink pants paired with black strappy wedges. Her makeup matched her pants, with her signature rosy pink cheeks and matching lip color.

Seemingly dolled up in their products, Mahogany captioned the post, “Loving the products of#Esteelauder.”

In her Instagram highlight Reels, she advertised the brand once again, posing in the same attire and tagging Estee Lauder Peru. It doesn’t appear that she’s partnered with the brand, but it’s clear that she’s a fan of their makeup.

Aside from promoting makeup brands, Mahogany also records personalized videos on Cameo, where she admits she loves to “[make] smiles for any occasion.”

Currently, Mahogany has only four reviews, which have earned her a five-star rating. You can request a video from Mahogany for $45, book a business video for $300, or receive a message for just $5 on the platform.

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits airs Sunday, January 22 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.