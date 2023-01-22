90 Day Fiance alum Mahogany Roca defends sharing racy photos on social media

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mahogany Roca has been spending plenty of time sharing racy photos on social media.

Mahogany’s appearance has changed drastically since she appeared on Season 5 of the hit TLC spinoff, and she’s been showing off her new look every chance she gets.

Many of Mahogany’s Instagram posts include risque selfies, and she’s really ramped it up in recent weeks.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Mahogany was asked by a follower about her choice to share such suggestive photos of herself and whether Jesus or God would be “ok” with her decision.

The 23-year-old Peruvian beauty responded, “Believe me something. He is not as judgemental as he seems.”

She continued, “If he saw me in a nightclub, he would still love me. If he saw me on TV working, he would still love me.”

Mahogany Roca defends posting suggestive photos to 90 Day Fiance critic

Mahogany went on to say that she tries to “give love to this damaged world little by little” and suggested that the curious follower try it for themselves, noting it would make them “happy.”

Among some of the less-than-modest photos Mahogany has shared were a recent pair of lingerie selfies shared in her Instagram Stories. In the pics, Mahogany was clad in a sheer white teddy and high heels, posing seductively in front of a full-length mirror.

Her newfound confidence online is in stark contrast to the persona 90 Day Fiance viewers watched during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days. On the show, Mahogany presented herself as much more reserved and modest, so her recent sultry image is a bit of a shock to fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Did Mahogany marry Ben Rathbun?

Mahogany’s explanation for sharing racy photos comes on the heels of her and her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days love interest, Ben Rathbun, sparking marriage rumors.

The former TLC star shared a carousel post on Instagram ahead of the weekend. The last slide pictured Ben lying in bed with a gold band on his left ring finger, along with tattoos of Mahogany’s name and what appeared to be latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates.

At one point, Mahogany and Ben launched a joint YouTube channel, where they updated their fans and followers on their relationship and even shared the news of their engagement. However, the channel has since been deleted.

In addition, Ben’s Instagram has been deactivated for some time now, leaving their fans and critics curious about their personal life, of which Mahogany only shares bits and pieces.

